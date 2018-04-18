Control Panel Wireman wanted in Warren

Job Title
Control Panel Wireman
Company Name
Advance Staffing
Location
Warren, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Must be able to wire standard control panels from a schematic or running sheet. Should know basic UL standards. Should be able to layout and wire panel, pushbutton stations and J-boxes.
Qualifications and Skills
Must have at least 3 years of Panel Wiring experience
How to apply
Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7425/
Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com
Fax: 734-943-6094
