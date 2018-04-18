Jobs

Control Panel Wireman wanted in Warren

Job Title

Control Panel Wireman

More Headlines

Company Name

Advance Staffing

Location

Warren, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Must be able to wire standard control panels from a schematic or running sheet. Should know basic UL standards. Should be able to layout and wire panel, pushbutton stations and J-boxes.

Qualifications and Skills

Must have at least 3 years of Panel Wiring experience 

How to apply

Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7425/ 

Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com

Fax: 734-943-6094 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.