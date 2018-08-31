Jobs

1-800-Hansons hiring event representative in Troy

Hiring open house being held September 10

Job Title

Event Representative

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Event Representative is responsible for attending home shows, festivals, fairs, malls, and other events throughout their regional area and interacting with potential customers. Events Representatives talk with potential customers with the goal of setting appointments for free estimates on home improvement services offered by 1-800-Hansons. The ideal candidate possesses strong organizational and communication skills, as well as the ability of public speaking in front large crowds.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Utilize our proven system to be successful in setting appointments with potential customers 
  • Attend home shows, festivals, fairs, malls, and other events throughout a regional area 
  • Interact with potential customers with the goal of setting appointments for free estimates on our home improvement services 
  • Set up marketing displays at a variety of locations and venues 
  • Communicate with other departments to schedule customers with appointments by being clear and concise when relaying customer needs

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities: 

  • Must have a valid driver license 
  • Must have excellent public speaking and communication skills 
  • Must have great organizational skills 
  • Must be able to multi-task and manage activities and conversations with multiple customers at once 
  • Great problem solving skills 
  • Quick thinker and fast learner   

Additional Preferred Qualifications: 

  • Some college  
  • Customer service skills 

Physical Requirements: 

  • Must be able to remain standing for prolonged periods 
  • Must be able to lift and move items weighing up to 25 pounds 
  • Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public 

Hours/Schedule: 

Weekends up to 35 hours per week. Attendance at weekly Monday meeting from 11:00am – 1:00pm is mandatory. Statewide travel may be required.

How to apply

Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Email resume to careers@hansons.com.

