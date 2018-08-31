1-800-Hansons hiring event representative in Troy

Job Title

Event Representative

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Event Representative is responsible for attending home shows, festivals, fairs, malls, and other events throughout their regional area and interacting with potential customers. Events Representatives talk with potential customers with the goal of setting appointments for free estimates on home improvement services offered by 1-800-Hansons. The ideal candidate possesses strong organizational and communication skills, as well as the ability of public speaking in front large crowds.

Responsibilities and Duties

Utilize our proven system to be successful in setting appointments with potential customers

Attend home shows, festivals, fairs, malls, and other events throughout a regional area

Interact with potential customers with the goal of setting appointments for free estimates on our home improvement services

Set up marketing displays at a variety of locations and venues

Communicate with other departments to schedule customers with appointments by being clear and concise when relaying customer needs

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Must have a valid driver license

Must have excellent public speaking and communication skills

Must have great organizational skills

Must be able to multi-task and manage activities and conversations with multiple customers at once

Great problem solving skills

Quick thinker and fast learner

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

Some college

Customer service skills

Physical Requirements:

Must be able to remain standing for prolonged periods

Must be able to lift and move items weighing up to 25 pounds

Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public

Hours/Schedule:

Weekends up to 35 hours per week. Attendance at weekly Monday meeting from 11:00am – 1:00pm is mandatory. Statewide travel may be required.

How to apply

Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Email resume to careers@hansons.com.

