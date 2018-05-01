Custodian needed at Oakland Community College

Job Title

Custodian/Janitor

Company Name

Kelly Services

Location

Auburn Hills

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Kelly Services has immediate needs for custodians in Auburn Hills, MI at Oakland Community College.

Responsibilities and Duties

The Custodian is responsible for cleaning functions, furniture moving and adjustments, and other related custodial duties in compliance with assigned safety and work standards and schedules. The employee is expected to work in a multi-cultural diverse working environment.

This position pays $12.44 an hour. The schedule is Mon-Thur from 4:00 pm to 12:30 am and Fri from 1pm to 9:30 pm. No overtime.

Qualifications and Skills

You must have proof of a GED or HS Diploma, and you must be able to pass a 7-year criminal background screen.

How to apply

Send your resume in MS Word format to 3392@kellyservices.com and in the subject line of your email, put your FIRST AND LAST NAME -CUSTODIAN -AH-WDIV.

