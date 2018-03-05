Customer Service Representative wanted

Job Title

Customer Service Representative

More Headlines

Hourly Rate

Hourly, full time

Job Summary

We are looking for individuals to sit at our reception desk and answer phones, greet patients, verify insurance, and help put patients in rooms.

Responsibilities and Duties

Answering multi-line phones to assist patients, physicians, and referral sources in a front office environment.

Answer claims questions and process physician orders.

Maintain and update patient information in computer system.

Verify insurance and bill for patient services.

May occasionally adjust a patient's equipment (cane or walker, etc.)

Qualifications and Skills

Good computer skills, preferably experience with medical billing/coding systems

Experience in a medical office setting and patient contact preferred.

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.

Ability to function in a fast past environment.

Ability to multi-task.

Excellent people skills, especially face to face interaction

Great organizational skills.

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.