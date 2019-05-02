Customer Service Specialist position open at BLM GROUP in Novi

Job Title

Customer Service Specialist

Company Name

BLM GROUP, USA

Location

Novi, Michigan

Job Type

Full time, Hourly

Job Summary

Provides first point of contact to resolve customer technical issues. Creates delivery schedules, coordinates the handling of pre-installation visits, and coordinates the delivery of BLM GROUP USA products and services. Ensures all documentation is properly maintained and documented for internal, corporate, and customer reporting purposes. Facilitates timely resolutions to customer issues and/or questions while maintaining a positive customer relationship. The perfect candidate would have prior mechanical experience and a demonstrated high level of customer service.

Responsibilities and Duties

Interaction with customers to provide and process information in response to inquiries, concerns and requests about the product and services. Diagnose and resolve technical hardware, software and applications issues involving internet connectivity, email clients, VOIP, etc. Gather customer information and determine the issue by evaluating and analyzing the symptoms. Research required information using available resources such as USA Info, Fascicolo Commessa, etc. Follow standard processes and procedures Identify and escalate priority issues to the manager. Redirect problems to appropriate department or resources Accurately process and record call transactions using a computer and designated software such as SAP, MHelpDesk, etc. Offer alternative solution where appropriate with the objective of retaining customers, clients and business. Stay current with BLM product knowledge, updates and changes. Perform necessary administrative work to support work initiative Develops and maintains the Customer Service Summary Report Maintains excellent customer service and customer satisfaction through the implementation of corrective actions where necessary. Travel domestically and internationally when necessary. Ability to work required overtime as determined by operational needs. Provides a positive representation of BLM to customers in appearance and professionalism.

Qualifications and Skills

Associates Degree in a technical field is preferred, or comparable military experience.

Prefer 5 years of experience in Lasertube systems.

At least 5 years of excellent customer service experience.

How to apply

Send your resume to:

recruiting@blmgroupusa.com

