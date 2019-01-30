MELVINDALE, Mich - Job Title

Telecommunications Technician

Company Name

Cybertech Recruiting and Staffing

Location

Melvindale, MI

Job Type

$25 per hour, full time, contract

Job Summary

Opportunity Our Fortune 500 client is looking for Field Service Technicians to join their team in Melvindale, MI. This position will perform tasks related to the design, installation, an maintenance of corporate-wide telecommunication infrastructure, equipment, and services. This person will be responsible for installing, troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining radios.

Why Work Here Recognized as a Gallup Great Workplace, receiving this award as remarkable four years in a row Recognized for excellence in recruiting veterans and hiring/training people with disabilities Works hard to maintain an open and inclusive culture their 10,000 employees Help make our cities thriving places to live, work and play by supporting education and employment, environmental leadership, neighborhood revitalization, and arts and culture

Benefits $25 per hour, dependent on experience Contract opportunity with the potential for extension or direct hire Mileage Reimbursement



Responsibilities and Duties

Performs a variety of complex tasks and resolve complex technical problem in the field with limited guidance or direction

Completes requests for services, determines methodology for installation and removal, and determines appropriateness of equipment changes

Advanced troubleshooting of antennas, communication middleware, two way radios, power distribution, and cellular modems

Provide technical support for other team members

Qualifications and Skills

2 years' experience of radio operating/programming

2 years' experience installing, troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining radios

2 years' experience with vehicle wiring and accessory installations

Own vehicle capable of carrying 300 lbs. of equipment

Valid driver's license

Own tools to perform installs (drills hand tools, sockets, soldering iron, volt-ohm meter, etc.)

Work outdoors in inclement weather

