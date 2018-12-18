Dearborn Public Schools looking for special education paraprofessionals

DEARBORN, Mich - Job Title
Special Education paraprofessionals
Location
All school locations
Company Name
Dearborn Public Schools
Job Type
Hourly, Part Time
Job Summary
To work with special education students - most are in a general education setting
Responsibilities and Duties
May require toileting and heavy lifting. Special education students from cognitive impaired to severely impaired. ASD classroom also
Qualifications and Skills
Must be highly qualified - 60 college credit hours or the appropriate testing
Apply online at www.dearbornschools.org
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.