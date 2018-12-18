Dearborn Public Schools looking for special education paraprofessionals

DEARBORN, Mich - Job Title

Special Education paraprofessionals

Location

All school locations

Company Name

Dearborn Public Schools

Job Type

Hourly, Part Time

Job Summary

To work with special education students - most are in a general education setting

Responsibilities and Duties

May require toileting and heavy lifting. Special education students from cognitive impaired to severely impaired. ASD classroom also

Qualifications and Skills

Must be highly qualified - 60 college credit hours or the appropriate testing

Apply online at www.dearbornschools.org

