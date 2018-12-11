Dearborn Public Schools seeking bus drivers

Job Title
Bus Driver
Company Name
Dearborn Public Schools
Location
Dearborn, Michigan
Job Type
Hourly, Part-Time
Job Summary
No requirements are needed for an interview; however, we do recommend you consider your driving record and criminal history.
Responsibilities and Duties
Transport students to and from school.
Qualifications and Skills
Obtain a commercial drivers permit - after that, start training as a driver and also start the sub driver pay rate of $15.00 per hour. Eventually will need to to obtain a CDL with 3 endorsements - 1) school bus; 2) passenger; and 3) air brake.
How to apply
Visit www.dearbornschools.org.
