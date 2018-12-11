Dearborn Public Schools seeking bus drivers

Job Title

Bus Driver

Company Name

Dearborn Public Schools

Location

Dearborn, Michigan

Job Type

Hourly, Part-Time

Job Summary

No requirements are needed for an interview; however, we do recommend you consider your driving record and criminal history.

Responsibilities and Duties

Transport students to and from school.

Qualifications and Skills

Obtain a commercial drivers permit - after that, start training as a driver and also start the sub driver pay rate of $15.00 per hour. Eventually will need to to obtain a CDL with 3 endorsements - 1) school bus; 2) passenger; and 3) air brake.

How to apply

Visit www.dearbornschools.org.

