Deli/bakery clerk needed at Meijer in Detroit

Job Title:
Deli/Bakery Clerk
Meijer Location:
1301 West 8 Mile Rd Detroit MI 48203
What You’ll Be Doing:
As a Deli/Bakery Clerk, you will have the opportunity to gain exposure to a variety of retail tasks related to additional services provided by our store, product and customer service. You will create those ‘WOW’ moments that have a positive and lasting impact on our customers. That’s something worth celebrating every day!
- Assist customers with their orders for a variety of deli and bakery services
- Provide product suggestions and assist customers with special orders
- Ensure quality service and products for customers by following safety and sanitation procedures
- Respond to customer questions in an effective and efficient
- Work efficiently in a fast-paced environment
- Build trustful relationships with customers to encourage return visits
- Stock product and product displays according to merchandising standards
Meijer Rewards:
- Competitive Wages
- Medical/Prescription/Dental/Vision Plan Coverage
- Meijer 401 (k) Retirement Plan
- Paid Days Off & Holiday Pay
- Team Member Discount
- Meijer Scholarship Opportunities for Team Members and their immediate families
- Leadership Development Training Opportunities
What are we looking for:
- Enjoys interacting with customers one-on-one
- Highly-organized with great attention to detail
- Great listening and communication skills
- Maintain good eye contact and positive body language
- Comfortable using electronic bakery and deli equipment
- Ability to stand for long periods of time
- Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend, and twist while handling product
