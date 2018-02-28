Jobs

Deli/bakery clerk needed at Meijer in Detroit

Job Title: 

Deli/Bakery Clerk

Meijer Location:

1301 West 8 Mile Rd Detroit MI 48203

What You’ll Be Doing:

As a Deli/Bakery Clerk, you will have the opportunity to gain exposure to a variety of retail tasks related to additional services provided by our store, product and customer service. You will create those ‘WOW’ moments that have a positive and lasting impact on our customers. That’s something worth celebrating every day!

  • Assist customers with their orders for a variety of deli and bakery services
  • Provide product suggestions and assist customers with special orders
  • Ensure quality service and products for customers by following safety and sanitation procedures
  • Respond to customer questions in an effective and efficient
  • Work efficiently in a fast-paced environment
  • Build trustful relationships with customers to encourage return visits
  • Stock product and product displays according to merchandising standards

Meijer Rewards:

  • Competitive Wages
  • Medical/Prescription/Dental/Vision Plan Coverage
  • Meijer 401 (k) Retirement Plan
  • Paid Days Off & Holiday Pay
  • Team Member Discount
  • Meijer Scholarship Opportunities for Team Members and their immediate families
  • Leadership Development Training Opportunities

What are we looking for:

  • Enjoys interacting with customers one-on-one
  • Highly-organized with great attention to detail
  • Great listening and communication skills
  • Maintain good eye contact and positive body language
  • Comfortable using electronic bakery and deli equipment
  • Ability to stand for long periods of time
  • Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend, and twist while handling product

