Deli/bakery clerk needed at Meijer in Detroit

Job Title:

Deli/Bakery Clerk

Meijer Location:

1301 West 8 Mile Rd Detroit MI 48203

What You’ll Be Doing:

As a Deli/Bakery Clerk, you will have the opportunity to gain exposure to a variety of retail tasks related to additional services provided by our store, product and customer service. You will create those ‘WOW’ moments that have a positive and lasting impact on our customers. That’s something worth celebrating every day!

Assist customers with their orders for a variety of deli and bakery services

Provide product suggestions and assist customers with special orders

Ensure quality service and products for customers by following safety and sanitation procedures

Respond to customer questions in an effective and efficient

Work efficiently in a fast-paced environment

Build trustful relationships with customers to encourage return visits

Stock product and product displays according to merchandising standards

Meijer Rewards:

Competitive Wages

Medical/Prescription/Dental/Vision Plan Coverage

Meijer 401 (k) Retirement Plan

Paid Days Off & Holiday Pay

Team Member Discount

Meijer Scholarship Opportunities for Team Members and their immediate families

Leadership Development Training Opportunities

What are we looking for:

Enjoys interacting with customers one-on-one

Highly-organized with great attention to detail

Great listening and communication skills

Maintain good eye contact and positive body language

Comfortable using electronic bakery and deli equipment

Ability to stand for long periods of time

Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend, and twist while handling product

