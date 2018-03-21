Delivery Driver wanted at Benson's Building Supply in Redford Township

Job Title
Delivery Driver
More Headlines
Location
Benson's Building Supply in Redford Township
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Driving to job sites locally.
Responsibilities and Duties
Helping customers and working in yard when not on deliveries.
Qualifications and Skills
Must have CDL Class "B" with air or CDL Class A
How to apply
Apply at 25018 Plymouth Road, Redford Township, MI 48239 or at 556 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac MI 48342 -- Also hiring there.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.