Delivery Driver wanted at Benson's Building Supply in Redford Township

Job Title

Delivery Driver

Location

Benson's Building Supply in Redford Township

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Driving to job sites locally.

Responsibilities and Duties

Helping customers and working in yard when not on deliveries.

Qualifications and Skills

Must have CDL Class "B" with air or CDL Class A

How to apply

Apply at 25018 Plymouth Road, Redford Township, MI 48239 or at 556 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac MI 48342 -- Also hiring there.

