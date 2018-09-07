Detroit construction employment fair to be held Sept. 13

InfraSource Construction and the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan will collaborate to host a mini employment fair on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Attendance is by invitation only. Pre-registration is required. Please contact the Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan at (313) 831-5129 to attend a Pre-employment workshop which will need to be completed in order to receive an invitation to attend the employment fair scheduled for Thursday, September 13, 2018.

Prospective candidates (men or women) should be:

At be least 18 years or older

Valid driver license

High school diploma/GED

Pass a criminal background check and drug test

Have an updated resume

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.