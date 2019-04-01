Detroit job fair April 3, 2019: City seeks construction contractors

With construction season kicking into high gear up in April, the City of Detroit has announced a large scale construction careers hiring event to assist local construction companies in complying with Mayor Duggan’s Executive Order (EO2016-1) to use 51% Detroit labor on publicly-funded construction projects.

The event, which is being organized by Detroit at Work, will recruit Detroit jobseekers with experience or interest in construction and construction-related fields (such as commercial driving) to meet with more than two dozen Metro Detroit construction contractors looking to fill open positions.

“From our frequent meetings with the various contractors that work on city projects, it is clear that construction companies are looking to hire Detroit talent” said Ron Brundidge, Director of the City’s Department of Public Works. “It is in everyone’s interest for us to help in that respect.”

“One of our key goals is to ensure that Detroiters play a major part in the development opportunities happening in Detroit“ said Charity Dean, whose Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity (CRIO) Department is tasked with monitoring compliance with EO2016-1. “With the construction season ramping up, this is the perfect time for employers who need to hire Detroiters to meet the Detroiters who want construction careers.”

Detroiters wishing to attend Wednesday’s event are encouraged to pre-register by visiting https://detroitatwork.com/april3-hiring-fair/, and to bring photo I.D. and copies of their resume to the event.



When:

Wednesday April 3, 2019

10:00am – 2:00pm

Where:

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, Detroit, MI 48235

Who:

Metro-Detroit construction and construction-related companies including:

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Angelo Iafrate Construction

Atsalis Brothers

BlackBerry Systems

Cadillac Asphalt

Century Cement Co

Commercial Contracting Corporation

DTE

Giorgi Concrete

Homrich

International Building Products

Leidal & Hart

LP Industries

Major Cement Company

P.K. Contracting

Pullman

Ram Construction Services

Rauhorn Electric Inc.

Scodeller Construction

Uniland

Z Contractors

City of Detroit departments, including BSEED and DWSD

