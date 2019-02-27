Detroit Metropolitan Airport invites public to job fair for concessions

DETROIT - The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), which operates Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), is hosting a job fair on behalf of its concessions department. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday March 2 at the airport's Michael Berry Administration Building, 11050 Rogell Drive #602, Detroit, Michigan 48242.

The Wayne County Airport Authority is hosting a job fair for concessions. More Headlines Post your Metro Detroit job openings on ClickOnDetroit

Management teams from several concessionaires will be on site, hiring for full and part time positions in the McNamara and North terminals. Opportunities are available at retail and dining location including Pandora, Earl of Sandwich, Frivolous, Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, Leo's Coney Island, Chili's, Andiamo and Chick-fil-A. New restaurants will begin opening in the North Terminal this spring and concessionaires are hiring for positions at Air Margaritaville, Atwater Brewery, Cantoro Italian Market Trattoria, MOD Pizza and Outback Steakhouse.

"Detroit Metropolitan Airport is a wonderful and unique place to work," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. "This is evidenced by the nearly 17,000 employees who keep DTW running from the ground to the sky. The job fair will provide the public a chance to learn about the employment opportunities available at our shops and restaurants. If you enjoy interacting with people, the airport may be the perfect place for you."

Job fair participants must be at least 18 years old and should bring two pieces of identification: a state identification card or driver's license and their original social security card or birth certificate with seal. Any offers of employment made during the job fair will require successful completion of an airport background check.

"There are more than 100 retail and food & beverage locations at DTW, representing local and national brands," said Paradies Lagardere Dining Division Partner and Vice President Tanya Allen. "Our airport is one of the best in the country. We are always looking for high-energy people who would enjoy meeting travelers from all over the world. We encourage anyone interested in applying to attend the job fair."

Parking is limited; attendees should follow the signs to the Public Safety Headquarters, Building 610. Shuttles will be running throughout the event, transporting participants to the Michael Berry Administration Building. For more information, job seekers should contact WCAA's Concessions team at (734) 942-3751 or send an email to concessions@wcaa.us.

