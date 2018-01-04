Detroit Parent Network seeks CEO

Detroit Parent Network has begun its search for a Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors seeks a new executive committed to implementing the mission of their organization; one professionally motivated by children’s education and growth, experienced with the dynamics of grass-root organizations and seasoned in the skills needed to manage change.

The successful candidate will be an innovative, creative leader with strong management skills who will provide vision, leadership and direction in an increasingly challenging environment.

The new CEO will be responsible for communicating the mission and vision of the Detroit Parent Network to the broader community and developing the resources necessary to successfully maintain and grow the programs and services that reflect that mission.

He/she must be familiar with the nonprofit community and reach out to all stake holders to establish the current relevancy of the programs and garner the financial support necessary to sustain and enhance their benchmark reputation.

APPLY HERE

