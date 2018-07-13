Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring a Campaign Director

Job Title

Campaign Director

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The campaign director will work closely with the President and Chief Executive Officer, Vice President and Chief Development Officer, development staff members, campaign leaders, and the campaign's consultants in the implementation and management of all aspects of the organization's comprehensive campaign. The campaign director will be responsible for a personal portfolio of major gift prospects of individuals, corporations and foundations. The identification, research, solicitation, cultivation and recognition strategies for current and future donors will be under the leadership of the director. The campaign director will report to the Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

Responsibilities and Duties

Provide leadership and direction for all campaign related strategies

Manage a personal portfolio of donors (20-30)

Develop strategy and plans for all campaign related efforts in collaboration with the CEO, CDO, Sr. Director of Advancement and other key leadership throughout the organization

Supervise the identification, research, organization, and strategy development for prospects in each area of the campaign and assist in follow-up efforts necessary to secure funding for the campaign, including proposal development

Oversee and monitor all campaign related reporting including financials, prospecting and stewardship, ensuring accuracy and timeliness

Assist in the preparation and production of campaign collateral materials as needed throughout the course of the campaign

Facilitate and lead prospect management meetings inclusive of CEO, CDO, Sr. Director and fundraising staff as appropriate to ensure a streamlined a holistic approach to all fundraising needs

Performs other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

Experience

Bachelor's degree required.

Prefer 7-10 years of progressive fundraising and development experience with a demonstrated track-record of campaign management

Demonstrated strategic planning, analytical, leadership volunteer support and project management skills

Knowledge of the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors with an understanding of, and a genuine passion, for the mission of the American symphony orchestra

Superior organizational, communication and interpersonal skills

Must be a self-starter who is a strong and collaborative team member

Ability to identify relevant trends and market opportunities to engage the appropriate resources to further DSO's mission

Familiarity with Tessitura or Raiser's Edge platforms, a plus

Reporting Responsibility: VP and Chief Development Officer

Supervisory

Supervise a team (1-2 staff)

Personal Attributes and Competencies

Strong leadership and management skills with a proven track record for meeting goals and objectives

Dynamic self-starter with entrepreneurial spirit who can think strategically and provide solutions

Action-oriented, decisive, quick study with proven ability to accurately analyze information and act

Motivated to network socially and have a call and passion for building relationships with those in decision making positions

High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior donor service

Highly competitive and self-motivated

Sensitive to the needs of individuals and able to maneuver within multiple departments

Ability to work well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience

Strategist that is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes

How to apply

Please apply by sending a resume and cover letter to jobs@dso.org

