Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring corporate giving officer

Job Title

Corporate Giving Officer

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Corporate Giving Officer will be an integral part of the advancement department reporting to the Sr. Director of Advancement. In collaboration with institutional and oneDSO teams, this position will: 1) manage a dedicated portfolio of corporations and corporate foundations, 2) develop and implement fundraising strategies, prospecting, manage timelines, ensure donor stewardship and 3) support the collective efforts of global fundraising for the DSO. This individual must manage and develop a robust portfolio and be able to close on gifts that include unrestricted annual support, special event sponsorship, restricted giving, or a combination thereof.

Responsibilities and Duties

Serves as the primary relationship manager for a portfolio of priority corporations, corporate foundations, CEOs, C-Suite executives and other high impact individuals with responsibility for prospect research, recruitment, cultivation, and retention.

Aligns corporations and CEO affinities and needs with DSO priorities and events to achieve individual income goals and support organizational goals.

Utilize volunteers and staff team members to identify and research new corporate sponsors. Build and facilitate plans to engage prospects in DSO events and activities, develop solicitation strategies, follow through and cultivate opportunities, and steward and recognize new gifts in cooperation with the stewardship team.

Partners with stewardship and advancement support teams to ensure successful program execution, including tracking, planning, implementation of deliverables.

Collaborate with all members of the Advancement and other oneDSO teams to ensure that annual fund goals are met, special projects are funded, special program donors are cultivated and future pipelines are developed.

Serve as account lead and collaborates with other DSO staff teams to ensure coordinated and interdependent achievement of deliverables are met.

Develop and tailor a moves management plan for each prospect in his/her portfolio.

Support volunteer committees as assigned.

Manage all deadlines within portfolio including database records that support prospecting, research, solicitation, cultivation steps, contact information updates, and reports, etc.

Participate in all events of the Advancement department including donor stewardship events, the Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge shifts, board engagement and other key fundraising events throughout the year.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

Three – five years minimum fundraising experience

Proven track record in relationship management

Demonstrated ability to manage confidential information

Must be professional in demeanor and appearance

Must be able to work in a team-oriented environment

Must be able to interact with and adjust to varying levels of volunteer leadership, staff and orchestra members

Ability to meet deadlines and handle a wide variety of responsibilities

Must be able to provide timely communication to donors and volunteers

Ability to collaborate

Strong analytical and strategic planning skills

Must be detail oriented

Must be able to present creative strategies for the team to efficiently operate

Willingness to learn new tasks and projects and experience career growth

Desire to learn about the surrounding community to seek out new funding sources

Proficiency in all Microsoft applications

Previous experience preferred with using database management software

How to apply

Send resumes and cover letters to jobs@dso.org.

