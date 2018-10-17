Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring corporate giving officer

Job Title
Corporate Giving Officer
Company Name
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Corporate Giving Officer will be an integral part of the advancement department reporting to the Sr. Director of Advancement. In collaboration with institutional and oneDSO teams, this position will: 1) manage a dedicated portfolio of corporations and corporate foundations, 2) develop and implement fundraising strategies, prospecting, manage timelines, ensure donor stewardship and 3) support the collective efforts of global fundraising for the DSO. This individual must manage and develop a robust portfolio and be able to close on gifts that include unrestricted annual support, special event sponsorship, restricted giving, or a combination thereof.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Serves as the primary relationship manager for a portfolio of priority corporations, corporate foundations, CEOs, C-Suite executives and other high impact individuals with responsibility for prospect research, recruitment, cultivation, and retention.
- Aligns corporations and CEO affinities and needs with DSO priorities and events to achieve individual income goals and support organizational goals.
- Utilize volunteers and staff team members to identify and research new corporate sponsors. Build and facilitate plans to engage prospects in DSO events and activities, develop solicitation strategies, follow through and cultivate opportunities, and steward and recognize new gifts in cooperation with the stewardship team.
- Partners with stewardship and advancement support teams to ensure successful program execution, including tracking, planning, implementation of deliverables.
- Collaborate with all members of the Advancement and other oneDSO teams to ensure that annual fund goals are met, special projects are funded, special program donors are cultivated and future pipelines are developed.
- Serve as account lead and collaborates with other DSO staff teams to ensure coordinated and interdependent achievement of deliverables are met.
- Develop and tailor a moves management plan for each prospect in his/her portfolio.
- Support volunteer committees as assigned.
- Manage all deadlines within portfolio including database records that support prospecting, research, solicitation, cultivation steps, contact information updates, and reports, etc.
- Participate in all events of the Advancement department including donor stewardship events, the Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge shifts, board engagement and other key fundraising events throughout the year.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Skills
- Three – five years minimum fundraising experience
- Proven track record in relationship management
- Demonstrated ability to manage confidential information
- Must be professional in demeanor and appearance
- Must be able to work in a team-oriented environment
- Must be able to interact with and adjust to varying levels of volunteer leadership, staff and orchestra members
- Ability to meet deadlines and handle a wide variety of responsibilities
- Must be able to provide timely communication to donors and volunteers
- Ability to collaborate
- Strong analytical and strategic planning skills
- Must be detail oriented
- Must be able to present creative strategies for the team to efficiently operate
- Willingness to learn new tasks and projects and experience career growth
- Desire to learn about the surrounding community to seek out new funding sources
- Proficiency in all Microsoft applications
- Previous experience preferred with using database management software
How to apply
Send resumes and cover letters to jobs@dso.org.
