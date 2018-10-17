Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist

Job Title
Data & Research Specialist
Company Name
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Data & Research Specialist provides support for the Advancement team with an emphasis on reporting and donor stewardship. This position supports a broad range of tactics to deliver unparalleled service to donors and meet aggressive fundraising goals.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Segment, extract and ensure accuracy of data for all direct mail solicitations and patron benefits
- Ensure all written pledges are documented, entered, and invoiced appropriately
- Provide consistent, timely and accurate financial reporting to provide a clear status of the annual fund
- Provide support for all other reporting requests as needed including those for bridge funding, endowment, special events, solicitations and moves management
- Provide prospect research enabling gift officers, executives and lead volunteers with data that drives knowledge of donor interest and capacity
- Create research profiles for a wide range of institutional purposes including prospect management, solicitation preparation and Board recruitment
- Evaluate prospective donors and their interests, relationships, inclination to give, and philanthropic capacity in an effort to identify target gift purposes and ask amounts
- Lead internal data mining efforts and build a robust prospect pipeline, serving as the Tessitura power user for the Advancement team
- Utilize the Tessitura Plans module to organize and track future prospects in support of the Advancement team
- Regularly attend DSO concerts and events, including the Donor Lounge as part of the overall cultivation strategy
- Provide support for signature events as needed
- Performs other duties as assigned
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelor's degree required.
- Prefer 1-2 years of research, analysis and acknowledgement experience in a non-profit environment Demonstrated analytical, and project management skills
- Knowledge of the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors
- Superior organizational, communication and interpersonal skills
- Must be a self-starter who is a strong and collaborative team member
- Familiarity with Tessitura or Raiser's Edge platforms, a plus
Reporting Responsibility: Senior Director of Advancement
Personal Attributes and Competencies:
- Dynamic self-starter who can think strategically and provide solutions
- Strong analytic skills, action-oriented, decisive, accurate and timely
- Motivated to network socially and have a call and passion for building relationships with those in decision making positions
- High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior patron service
- Sensitive to the needs of individuals and able to maneuver within multiple departments
- Ability to work well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience
- Strategist that is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes
How to apply
Send resumes and cover letters to jobs@dso.org.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.