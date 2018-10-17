Jobs

Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist

Job Title

Data & Research Specialist

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Data & Research Specialist provides support for the Advancement team with an emphasis on reporting and donor stewardship. This position supports a broad range of tactics to deliver unparalleled service to donors and meet aggressive fundraising goals. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Segment, extract and ensure accuracy of data for all direct mail solicitations and patron benefits 
  • Ensure all written pledges are documented, entered, and invoiced appropriately 
  • Provide consistent, timely and accurate financial reporting to provide a clear status of the annual fund 
  • Provide support for all other reporting requests as needed including those for bridge funding, endowment, special events, solicitations and moves management 
  • Provide prospect research enabling gift officers, executives and lead volunteers with data that drives knowledge of donor interest and capacity 
  • Create research profiles for a wide range of institutional purposes including prospect management, solicitation preparation and Board recruitment 
  • Evaluate prospective donors and their interests, relationships, inclination to give, and philanthropic capacity in an effort to identify target gift purposes and ask amounts 
  • Lead internal data mining efforts and build a robust prospect pipeline, serving as the Tessitura power user for the Advancement team 
  • Utilize the Tessitura Plans module to organize and track future prospects in support of the Advancement team 
  • Regularly attend DSO concerts and events, including the Donor Lounge as part of the overall cultivation strategy 
  • Provide support for signature events as needed 
  • Performs other duties as assigned 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Bachelor's degree required.
  • Prefer 1-2 years of research, analysis and acknowledgement experience in a non-profit environment Demonstrated analytical, and project management skills 
  • Knowledge of the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors 
  • Superior organizational, communication and interpersonal skills 
  • Must be a self-starter who is a strong and collaborative team member 
  • Familiarity with Tessitura or Raiser's Edge platforms, a plus 

Reporting Responsibility: Senior Director of Advancement 

Personal Attributes and Competencies: 

  • Dynamic self-starter who can think strategically and provide solutions 
  • Strong analytic skills, action-oriented, decisive, accurate and timely 
  • Motivated to network socially and have a call and passion for building relationships with those in decision making positions 
  • High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior patron service 
  • Sensitive to the needs of individuals and able to maneuver within multiple departments 
  • Ability to work well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience 
  • Strategist that is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes 

How to apply

Send resumes and cover letters to jobs@dso.org.

