Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist

Data & Research Specialist

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Detroit

Full Time

The Data & Research Specialist provides support for the Advancement team with an emphasis on reporting and donor stewardship. This position supports a broad range of tactics to deliver unparalleled service to donors and meet aggressive fundraising goals.

Segment, extract and ensure accuracy of data for all direct mail solicitations and patron benefits

Ensure all written pledges are documented, entered, and invoiced appropriately

Provide consistent, timely and accurate financial reporting to provide a clear status of the annual fund

Provide support for all other reporting requests as needed including those for bridge funding, endowment, special events, solicitations and moves management

Provide prospect research enabling gift officers, executives and lead volunteers with data that drives knowledge of donor interest and capacity

Create research profiles for a wide range of institutional purposes including prospect management, solicitation preparation and Board recruitment

Evaluate prospective donors and their interests, relationships, inclination to give, and philanthropic capacity in an effort to identify target gift purposes and ask amounts

Lead internal data mining efforts and build a robust prospect pipeline, serving as the Tessitura power user for the Advancement team

Utilize the Tessitura Plans module to organize and track future prospects in support of the Advancement team

Regularly attend DSO concerts and events, including the Donor Lounge as part of the overall cultivation strategy

Provide support for signature events as needed

Performs other duties as assigned

Bachelor's degree required.

Prefer 1-2 years of research, analysis and acknowledgement experience in a non-profit environment Demonstrated analytical, and project management skills

Knowledge of the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors

Superior organizational, communication and interpersonal skills

Must be a self-starter who is a strong and collaborative team member

Familiarity with Tessitura or Raiser's Edge platforms, a plus

Reporting Responsibility: Senior Director of Advancement

Personal Attributes and Competencies:

Dynamic self-starter who can think strategically and provide solutions

Strong analytic skills, action-oriented, decisive, accurate and timely

Motivated to network socially and have a call and passion for building relationships with those in decision making positions

High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior patron service

Sensitive to the needs of individuals and able to maneuver within multiple departments

Ability to work well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience

Strategist that is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes

Send resumes and cover letters to jobs@dso.org.

