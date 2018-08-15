Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring donor lounge hostess in Detroit

Job Title
Donor Lounge Hostess
Company Name
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Part Time
Job Summary
Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge Associate
Part-time, Concert-Based Rotating Position
The Organization:
The internationally acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the fourth-oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, is known for trailblazing performances, visionary maestros, and collaborations with the world's foremost musical artists. Esteemed conductor Leonard Slatkin, called "America's Music Director" by the Los Angeles Times, became the 12th Music Director of the DSO during the 2008-09 season. The DSO offers a year-round performance schedule that includes classical, pops, jazz, young people's concerts and festivals. For more information visit www.dso.org.
Position Summary:
We are seeking engaging and thoughtful individuals who are looking for the opportunity to serve as an integral team member of the DSO's donor-centric service. Individuals in this role are the face of the Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge and help to ensure that the Governing Members of the DSO have the best experiences at every concert.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Welcome donors and their guests to the Donor Lounge and serve as a concierge.
- Be continuously alert for patron needs and be ready to offer directions, answer questions, and provide information about the concert and/or facility.
- Remain in the Donor Lounge for the duration of the concert.
- Understand emergency evacuation procedures and report safety concerns or emergencies to the Front of House Manager or Usher Supervisor immediately.
- Assist DSO Advancement Staff or Front of House Manager as requested.
Qualifications and Skills
Experience:
- Strong preference for individuals with passion for the arts or demonstrated experience in a performing arts setting. Working knowledge of classical music a plus.
- Donor-centered and strong customer service orientation
- Superior communication and interpersonal skills
Reporting Responsibility: Sr. Director of Advancement
Personal Attributes and Competencies:
- High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior patron-centric service
- Sensitive to the needs of individuals
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Must have good judgment and the ability to make sound decisions. Integrity is critical for this position.
- Upholds the need for confidentiality
- Ability to work a flexible schedule which may include nights and weekends
How to apply
Email: jobs@dso.org
