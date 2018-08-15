Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring donor lounge hostess in Detroit

Job Title

Donor Lounge Hostess

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Detroit

Part Time

Job Summary

Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge Associate

Part-time, Concert-Based Rotating Position

The Organization:

The internationally acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the fourth-oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, is known for trailblazing performances, visionary maestros, and collaborations with the world's foremost musical artists. Esteemed conductor Leonard Slatkin, called "America's Music Director" by the Los Angeles Times, became the 12th Music Director of the DSO during the 2008-09 season. The DSO offers a year-round performance schedule that includes classical, pops, jazz, young people's concerts and festivals. For more information visit www.dso.org.

Position Summary:

We are seeking engaging and thoughtful individuals who are looking for the opportunity to serve as an integral team member of the DSO's donor-centric service. Individuals in this role are the face of the Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge and help to ensure that the Governing Members of the DSO have the best experiences at every concert.

Responsibilities and Duties

Welcome donors and their guests to the Donor Lounge and serve as a concierge.

Be continuously alert for patron needs and be ready to offer directions, answer questions, and provide information about the concert and/or facility.

Remain in the Donor Lounge for the duration of the concert.

Understand emergency evacuation procedures and report safety concerns or emergencies to the Front of House Manager or Usher Supervisor immediately.

Assist DSO Advancement Staff or Front of House Manager as requested.

Qualifications and Skills

Experience:

Strong preference for individuals with passion for the arts or demonstrated experience in a performing arts setting. Working knowledge of classical music a plus.

Donor-centered and strong customer service orientation

Superior communication and interpersonal skills

Reporting Responsibility: Sr. Director of Advancement

Personal Attributes and Competencies:

High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior patron-centric service

Sensitive to the needs of individuals

Ability to work well under pressure

Must have good judgment and the ability to make sound decisions. Integrity is critical for this position.

Upholds the need for confidentiality

Ability to work a flexible schedule which may include nights and weekends

How to apply

Email: jobs@dso.org

