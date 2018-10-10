Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer

Job Title

Major Gift Officer

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Major Gift Officer will be an integral part of the advancement department reporting to the Vice President and Chief Development Officer. In collaboration with institutional and oneDSO teams, this position will: 1) manage a dedicated portfolio of individual donors, 2) develop and implement institutional fundraising strategies, prospecting, manage timelines and ensure donor stewardship, and 3) support the collective efforts of global fundraising for the DSO. This individual must manage and develop a robust portfolio.

Build and facilitate plans to cultivate existing donors including one-on-one meetings, invitations to events, participation in events and thoughtful cultivation with the goal to open new opportunities for funding and to deepen existing relationships.

Utilize volunteers and staff team members to identify and research new donors. Build and facilitate plans to engage prospects in DSO events and activities, develop solicitation strategies, follow through and cultivate opportunities, and steward and recognize new gifts in cooperation with the stewardship department.

Manage all deadlines within portfolio including database records that support the prospecting, research, solicitation, cultivation steps, contact information updates, and reports etc.

Collaborate with members of Advancement and other oneDSO teams to ensure that annual fund goals are met, special projects are funded, special program donors are cultivated and future pipelines are developed.

Responsibilities and Duties

Coordinate day-to-day gift processing activities, ensuring accurate processing and stewardship of gifts.

Process a timely and accurate acknowledgement of gifts received by the DSO.

Provide reports and other tools to keep organizational leaders and advancement team apprised of major giving

Insure the swift payment of all pledge balances through the coordination and preparation of regular pledge reminders and Invoices.

Update contact information and salutations in the DSO database while preparing acknowledgements. Other duties as assigned

How to apply

Email jobs@dso.org

