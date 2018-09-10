Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator in Detroit

Job Title

Marketing Coordinator

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Marketing Coordinator takes the leadership role in achieving and exceeding revenue goals and developing audiences for initiatives where the DSO productively expands reach and impact in the community.

Responsibilities include building a paid subscription and single-ticket audience base for the DSO William Davidson Neighborhood Series, overseeing growth of Soundcard, the DSO's all-access student program, and NextGen, the DSO's social and professional network for our next generation of patrons, as well as developing and executing plans to achieve ticket revenue goals for DSO's Summer Series concerts.

How to apply

Send resumes to jobs@dso.org.

