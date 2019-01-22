Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for full time Artistic Operation Assistant

DETROIT - Job Title

Artistic Operations Assistant

Location

Detroit

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Job Type

Full Time

General Description

The Artistic Operations Assistant supports all aspects of the Artistic Operations Department and serves as the primary administrative support for the Orchestra Manager and Vice President and General Manager. This is an essential operational postional responsible for coordinating the logistical needs of the Artistic Operations Department and the orchestra and staff for all DSO orchestral events.

The Artistic Operations Assistant will act as a liaison with staff DSO musicians, guest artists, venues, stage crew, and partners. This positions requires high level of professionalism, tact and integrity due tothe frequency of internal/external contacts and exposure to confidential information.

Specific Responsibilities

Coordinates the details of various multi-faceted projects managed by the Orchestra Manager and the vice President and General Manager. Organizes and expedites the considerable ongoing flow of work through the Artistic Operations Department

Schedules appointments and coordinates arrangements for meetings and conferences as directed. Prepares and provides all necessary documents/files in advance of each meeting and coordinates meeting confirmation and driving directions as needed

Assists in managing Vice President and General Manager's calendar of activities with meticulous attention to detail.

Establishes and maintains effective record-keeping and filing systems that can be utilized, even in the absence of the Artistic Operations Assistant.

Answers routine requests for information and handles complex and sensitive inquiries or refers them to appropriate persons

Collects, prepares and disseminates information to membersof the Orchestra and staff. This incldes directions to off-site orchestra concert venues and community partner location

Prepars "Welcome" remarks for all DSO concerts on stage, working with the Advancement Department to correctly recognize sponsors

Creates expense tracking document and along with Orchestra Manager, manages all Operations Department expenses, contracts, and payments. Manages and tracks all passenger and small cargo vehicle rentals for all concerts

As insructed by the Orchestra Manager, makes logistical arrangements for orchestra travel and orchestra related activity taking place outside of the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center with travel agents, hotels, bus companies, etc. Coordinates plans with other members of staff and with the orchestra Travel Committee. Assists the Associate Personnel Manager in preparing questionnaires relating to out of town services and tours

Works with the Orchestra Personnel Office to assist with candidates during audition days

Serves as the primary liaison to DSO Music Director

Performs concert-duty at DSO concerts at Orchestra Hall and in the community

Assists with Artist care as needed

Performs other duties as assigned

Position Qualifications:

Bachelor's level college or Conservatory degree in Music, Arts Administration or the Humanitaries required. Must have a general familiarity with Orchestral repertoire. Internship or other previous experinence in management of musical ensembles preferred. Must have excellent communication skills, including writing skills, and excellent editing capability. Strong organizational skills are required. Must demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and flawless execution. Must use tact, discretion and diplomacy while maintaining confidentiality. Experience with problem solving as well as the ability to work well under stressful condition is a necessity. Strong interpersonal, leadership and organization skills are also required. Must possess exceptional people skills to work with as vast array of personalities, including the Music Director and staff conductors, DSO musicians, librarians, vendors, members of the public and members of the administrative staff. Must be albe to work days, evenings and weekends as required.

Other Skills/Responsibilities

Researchers and performs special projects as assigned

Performs other general and specific duties as assigned

Ability to operate in a PC network environment

Proficiency with all Microsoft Office programs and Google online app suite required

Ability to multi-task and carefully prioritize

Ability to read music (desired and extremely helpful)

Primary Reporting Responsibility: Orchestra Manager

Secondary Reporting Responsibility: Vice President and General Manager

How to Apply

send resume and cover letter to jobs@dso.org

