Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for full time Leadership & Planned Gift Officer

The Internationally acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the fourth-oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, is known for trailblazing performances, visionary maestros, and collaborations with the world's foremost musical artists. Esteemed conductor Leonard season. The DSO offers a year-round performance schedule that includes classical, pops, jazz, young people's concerts and festivals. The DSO maes its home in historic Orchestra Hall, one of America's most acoustically perfect concert halls, and actively pursues a mission to impact and serve the community through music.

Position Summary

The Leadersip & Gift Planned Officer is a key member of the Advancement Department's team who will be responsible for the identification, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of current and prospective donors as part of the DSO endowment campaign. The position is additionally responsible for management and expansion of DSO's planned giving program, the 1887 Society.

The Leadership & Planned Gift Officer is a unique opportunity for a motivated and experienced development professional to impact growth for an ongoing endowment campaign program. This position requires both strategic vision and a hands-on approach with knowledge of all facets of development and a good working understanding on nonprofit best practices.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities

Manage a portfoilio of approximately 100-125 qualified leadership and planned gift prospects with the goal of securing investments in the endowment campaign as well as maintaining and increasing investments in the annual fund

Develop and execute strategy for planned giving program and provide training to Advancement Department colleagues

Build and facilitate plans to cultivate existing donors and prospects with the goal to open new opportunities for funding and to deepen existing relationships

Help recruit, train, coach, motivate and manage volunteer leadership to engage in solicitations and other cultivation/stewardship activities

Attend meetings of, and help provide staff support for the Development Committee and other relevant working groups and meetings as assigned

Prepare a yearly Work Plan, aligned with DSO endowment campaign financial targets, as well as professional goals and objectives

Keep detailed, comprehensive and accurate records of contacts with all prospects and donors

Participate in all events of the Advancement Department including donor stewardship events, the Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge shifts, board engagement and other key fundraising events throughout the year

Other duties as assigned

Experience

5+ years of development experience with increasing levels of responsibility and achievement in executing a successful fundraising program

Demonstrated proficiency in performing personal solicitations of major and planned gifts

Knowledge of planned giving vehicles, IRS regulations and financial planning

Endowment fundraising experience preferred

Strong history of fundraising results

Ability to work easily and effectively with volunteers and staff

Experience working with a donor database like Tessitura or Raiser's Edge a plus

Bachelor's degree required

Reporting Responsibility

Campaign Director

Supervisory

None

Personal Attributes and Competencies

Strong leadership skills with a proven track record for meeting goals and objectives

Motivated to network socially and have a call and passion for building relationships with those in decision making positions

High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior donor service

Dynamic self-starter who can think strategically and provide solutions

Strong analytical skills, action-oriented, decisive, accurate and timely

Sensitive to the needs of individuals and able to maneuver within multiple departments

Ability to work well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience

Strategist that is motivated by deadlines and measureable outomes.

How to apply

send resume and cover letter to advancementjobs@dso.org

