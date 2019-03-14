Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for full-time Popular & Special Programs Coordinator

DETROIT - Job Title

Popular & Special Programs Coordinator

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Popular and Special Programs Coordinator serves as the primary administrative support for the Director of Artistic Planning and the Managing Director of Paradise Jazz Series in the areas of artist care, and artist logistical needs.

The Popular and Special Programs Coordinator will act as a liaison with guest artists, artist managements, partners and venues. This position requires a high level of professionalism, tact and integrity due to the frequency of internal/external contacts and exposure to confidential information.

Responsibilities and Duties

Handles logistics for guest artists and conductors; provides care and attendance to needs of guest artists with primary responsibility for popular, jazz, summer, family and education, and special presentations in Orchestra Hall. Assists in the stocking of artist hospitality supplies and ensures dressing room/Ellington Loft maintenance.

Facilitates the timely routing and execution of artist contracts as assigned

Assists in monitoring contracts to assure that provisions of contracts and contract riders are fulfilled.

Prepares and distributes artist schedules and itineraries, with primary responsibility for all non-classical, summer, and family/education artists.

Organizes transportation to and from hotel/venue/airport for guest artists, greets guest artists arriving in Detroit and schedules drivers.

Arranges catering for artists with internal/external vendors as needed

Prepares payment requisitions and maintains record of invoice and contract payments. Provides monthly expense/variance reports as requested.

Assists with preparation and distribution of artist information.

Negotiates and maintains relationships with area hotels, caterers, and other vendors

Researches and performs special projects as assigned depending on individual interests/strengths.

Serves as concert duty assistant with primary responsibility for pops, jazz, summer, family/education, and special programs; and secondary reasonability for classical guest artists as needed.

Assists in departmental budget preparation and coordinates artistic budget information under the direction of the Director of Artistic Planning and the Managing Director of the Paradise Jazz Series

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's level College or Conservatory degree in Music, Arts Administration or the Humanities required.

Must be able to read music

Must have general familiarity with Orchestral repertoire

Internship or other previous experience in management of musical ensembles preferred. Must have excellent communication skills, including writing skills and excellent editing capability.

Strong organizational skills are required

Must demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and flawless execution

Must use tact, discretion and diplomacy while maintaining confidentiality.

Experience with problem solving as well as the ability to work well under stressful conditions is a necessity.

Strong interpersonal, leadership and organizational skills are also required. Must possess exceptional people skills to work with a vast array of personalities, including the Music Director, Principal Pops Coordinator, staff coordinators, DSO musicians, librarians, vendors, members of the public and members of the administrative staff.

Must be able to work days, evenings and weekends as required. Ability to operate in a PC network environment and familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite software required.

Primary Reporting Responsibility:

Director of Artistic Planning

Managing Director of Paradise Jazz Series/Managing Director & Curator of @ The Max

Secondary Reporting Responsibility

Vice President & General Manager

How to apply

Please send resumes and cover letters to jobs@dso.org

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.