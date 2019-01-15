Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for part-time Maintenance Aide

DETROIT - Job Title

Maintenance Aide

Location

Detroit

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Job Type

Part-Time

Job Summary

Performs housekeeping, general maintenance and other assigned labor tasks related to the operation and upkeep of The Max M. Fisher Music Center. Cleans and maintains buildings/facilities. Provides janitorial services. With direction, performs maintenance service and repairs of carpentry, painting, plastering, plumbing, machine and electrical servicing. Is knowledgable in the procedures and safety measures in these areas. Relies on instructions, pre-established guidelines and limited experience and judgment to perform certain functions of the job. Performs a variety of tasks.

Specific Responsibilities:

Empties trash receptacles, replaces liners, and cleans receptacles in restrooms, offices, lounges and other public areas.

Cleans restrooms, including counter tops, sinks, urinals, mirrors, light fixtures and toilets. Replenishes paper supplies (towels, etc.) in restrooms as needed

Cleans counter tops, mirrors, light fixtures and walls as needed throughout the center and Lobby areas. Cleans all windows, ledges, moldings, frames and furniture throughout the center, as needed.

Vacuums, dusts and wet mops all floor spaces throughout theater, all public areas and offices. Cleans carpets in all areas of the Hall as assigned. Dusts seats throughout theater and clean seats assigned.

Replaces light bulbs in all areas of the center as needed

Picks-up trash around exterior of building. Removes weeds and debris from grounds, sidewalks, parking lots and other related properties of the Max.

Shovels and salts sidewalks during snow season.

Stocks, cleans and inventories supply storage areas.

Completes minor equipment and cosmetic repairs as directed by Maintenance Supervisor.

With direction, performs maintenance service and repairs of carpentry, painting, plastering, plumbing, machine and electrical servicing. Is knowledgeable in the procedures and safety measures in these areas.

Identifies and assists the Maintenance Supervisor in correcting safety hazards throughout the facility.

As scheduled by the Maintenance Supervisor, provides maintenance support ro Front of House management during DSO and 3rd Party rental concerts and other activities. Sets up equipment/furnishing for special front-of-house functions

Performs other duties and projects assigned.

Work Schedule:

Hours may be assigned using any combination of week and weekend hours (morning, afternoons, evenings and night time hours). Overtime will be required periodically, including evening show assignments, as scheduled.

Position Qualifications:

High School graduate or G.E.D., or equivalient combination of education and experience. Minimum six months general maintenance and housekeeping experience within a commercial, public performing arts or educational setting.

Primary Reporting Responsibility: Maintenance Supervisor

Apply by sending resumes to: jobs@dso.org

