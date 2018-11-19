Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator

Job Title

Marketing Coordinator

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Marketing Coordinator takes the leadership role in achieving and exceeding revenue

goals and developing audiences for initiatives where the DSO productively expands reach

and impact in the community.

Responsibilities include building a paid subscription and single-ticket audience base for the

DSO William Davidson Neighborhood Series, overseeing growth of Soundcard, the DSO's

all-access student program, and NextGen, the DSO's social and professional network for

our next generation of patrons, as well as developing and executing plans to achieve ticket

revenue goals for DSO's Summer Series concerts.

Responsibilities and Duties

William Davidson Neighborhood Series:

Develops and implements Neighborhood Series subscription campaign, including direct marketing mail, media and digital campaigns, from conceptual development through design, mailing and printing

Develops and implements plans to achieve single ticket sales and attendance goals for Neighborhood Series concerts; builds program that will grow contributed revenue from neighborhood buyers

Extensive, face-to-face networking in DSO Neighborhoods to develop new affiliation based sales clients; maintains relationship with existing clients

Develops and ensures the execution of plans that promote DSO Chamber Series and Rush Hour events, collect patron information from these events, and effectively follows up to drive those patrons to attend other DSO events.

NextGen and Soundcard Membership programs:

With an entrepreneurial approach, create an effective sales and marketing strategy for furthering DSO's NextGen and Soundcard programs, including:

Building relationships with area young professionals, schools and teachers throughout southeastern Michigan to promote and sell memberships

Serving as a primary point-of-contact with NextGen volunteers and helping foster volunteer support to help achieve campaign goals

Summer events:

Develops and implements sales plans to achieve or exceed ticket revenue goals for DSO's Summer concerts, including Salute to America at Greenfield Village, and concerts at the Edsel and Elanor Ford House.Other duties

Develops and monitors neighborhood audience development, Soundcard and ​​​​​​​NextGen budgets, as well as revenue projections and ticket pricing, soliciting support as appropriate

Analyzes and interprets historical ticketing data and patron buying patterns with an eye toward maximizing gross ticket revenue.

Support overall ticket campaign goals, including list development and brokerage for direct mail leads, call center and emails; media placements; design coordination; and digital campaigns

Works with the Communications Team to plan and assist with digital media, press, and messaging to support sales efforts

Works with Advancement team to assist in the planning and execution of sponsor and donor campaigns as appropriate

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's Degree and at least 2-4 years' experience in a sales capacity for events.

Familiarity of classical repertoire preferred.

The successful candidate will have a proven record of achieving consistently increasing revenue goals. S/he will demonstrate initiative, strong problem resolution and organizational skills, and be able to participate successfully in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.

Strong writing, design and communications skills necessary along with excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Familiarity with Tessitura ticket software, a plus.

Primary Reporting Responsibility: Director of Audience Development

Secondary Reporting Relationship: Senior Director of Patron Development and Engagement

Personal Attributes and Competencies:

Dynamic self-starter with entrepreneurial spirit who can think strategically, with imagination, and possesses a good sense of humor

Action-oriented, decisive, quick study with proven ability to accurately analyze information and act

High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior customer service

Highly competitive and self-motivated with the ability to "make it happen;" personal "edge" reflecting passion and urgency

Sensitive to the needs of individuals with strong political skill to maneuver within organizational cultures

Ability to work well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience

Strategist that is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes

How to apply

Email resume and cover letter to jobs@dso.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.