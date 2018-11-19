Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator

Job Title
Marketing Coordinator
Company Name
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Marketing Coordinator takes the leadership role in achieving and exceeding revenue
goals and developing audiences for initiatives where the DSO productively expands reach
and impact in the community.
Responsibilities include building a paid subscription and single-ticket audience base for the
DSO William Davidson Neighborhood Series, overseeing growth of Soundcard, the DSO's
all-access student program, and NextGen, the DSO's social and professional network for
our next generation of patrons, as well as developing and executing plans to achieve ticket
revenue goals for DSO's Summer Series concerts.
Responsibilities and Duties
William Davidson Neighborhood Series:
- Develops and implements Neighborhood Series subscription campaign, including direct marketing mail, media and digital campaigns, from conceptual development through design, mailing and printing
- Develops and implements plans to achieve single ticket sales and attendance goals for Neighborhood Series concerts; builds program that will grow contributed revenue from neighborhood buyers
- Extensive, face-to-face networking in DSO Neighborhoods to develop new affiliation based sales clients; maintains relationship with existing clients
- Develops and ensures the execution of plans that promote DSO Chamber Series and Rush Hour events, collect patron information from these events, and effectively follows up to drive those patrons to attend other DSO events.
NextGen and Soundcard Membership programs:
- With an entrepreneurial approach, create an effective sales and marketing strategy for furthering DSO's NextGen and Soundcard programs, including:
- Building relationships with area young professionals, schools and teachers throughout southeastern Michigan to promote and sell memberships
- Serving as a primary point-of-contact with NextGen volunteers and helping foster volunteer support to help achieve campaign goals
Summer events:
- Develops and implements sales plans to achieve or exceed ticket revenue goals for DSO's Summer concerts, including Salute to America at Greenfield Village, and concerts at the Edsel and Elanor Ford House.Other duties
- Develops and monitors neighborhood audience development, Soundcard and NextGen budgets, as well as revenue projections and ticket pricing, soliciting support as appropriate
- Analyzes and interprets historical ticketing data and patron buying patterns with an eye toward maximizing gross ticket revenue.
- Support overall ticket campaign goals, including list development and brokerage for direct mail leads, call center and emails; media placements; design coordination; and digital campaigns
- Works with the Communications Team to plan and assist with digital media, press, and messaging to support sales efforts
- Works with Advancement team to assist in the planning and execution of sponsor and donor campaigns as appropriate
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelor's Degree and at least 2-4 years' experience in a sales capacity for events.
- Familiarity of classical repertoire preferred.
- The successful candidate will have a proven record of achieving consistently increasing revenue goals. S/he will demonstrate initiative, strong problem resolution and organizational skills, and be able to participate successfully in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
- Strong writing, design and communications skills necessary along with excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Familiarity with Tessitura ticket software, a plus.
Primary Reporting Responsibility: Director of Audience Development
Secondary Reporting Relationship: Senior Director of Patron Development and Engagement
Personal Attributes and Competencies:
- Dynamic self-starter with entrepreneurial spirit who can think strategically, with imagination, and possesses a good sense of humor
- Action-oriented, decisive, quick study with proven ability to accurately analyze information and act
- High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior customer service
- Highly competitive and self-motivated with the ability to "make it happen;" personal "edge" reflecting passion and urgency
- Sensitive to the needs of individuals with strong political skill to maneuver within organizational cultures
- Ability to work well under pressure; persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience
- Strategist that is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes
How to apply
Email resume and cover letter to jobs@dso.org.
