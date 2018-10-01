Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for retail sales manager

Job Title

Job Summary

Part-time, Event-Based Position

The Organization:

The internationally acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the fourth-oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, is known for trailblazing performances, visionary maestros, and collaborations with the world's foremost musical artists. Esteemed conductor Leonard Slatkin, called "America's Music Director" by the Los Angeles Times, became the 12th Music Director of the DSO during the 2008-09 season. The DSO offers a year-round performance schedule that includes classical, pops, jazz, young people's concerts and festivals. For more information visit www.dso.org.

Position Summary:

We are seeking a cheerful, engaging, and detail-oriented individual who is looking for the opportunity to serve as a team leader at the DSO's patron-centric Shop @ the Max retail store. Individuals in this role implement the strategic direction of Shop @ The Max and ensure at least $50,000 in net sales across the season. The Retail Sales Manager is the face of the DSO's Shop @ The Max and curates the retail experience at every event both at The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center and off-site locations.

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for managing and overseeing the day to day business operations of buying, marketing, selling, and planning for Shop @ The Max

Establishes and implements daily cash handling procedures including balancing deposits, due bills, counter sale, consignments, and cash bank

Schedule and supervise retail volunteers and assistant working with members of the DSO Volunteer Ambassador Corps

Coordinate merchandise sales and payment with Guest Artists including delivery and settlement

Develop and implement concepts for visual merchandising, display presentation and in-store displays and window concepts; Asses the merchandising layout to maximize sale potential

Identify marketplace trends and source new product/ vendors to ensure continued freshness in product offerings

Unpack, check-in and price merchandise

Distribute vendor invoices to be paid by the accounting department

Manages inventory of shop, storage area, and satellite retail locations; maintain adequate inventory and supplies

Re-stock Shop floor as needed and ensure the Shop is neat, clean and organized at all times

Establishes and implements customer service policies including the prompt attention to customer complaints, comments and general sale issues working with the Front of House Manager

Supervises and assists when necessary with the processing of all retail orders received via web, phone, mail or fax

Prepares daily deposits

Performs supervisory duty during events as required

Performs other duties as assigned

Always present a happy, helpful, and hospitable disposition. The Retail Sales Manager embodies the traits of being positive, cheerful, enthusiastic, pleasant, attentive, and respectful at all times

Motivate and encourage volunteers through positive reinforcement and communications, and a sincere show of gratitude for volunteer support

Understand programming, policies, and procedures of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, and Volunteer Usher Guidebook

Assist Front of House Manager as requested

Qualifications and Skills

Experience in retail management is required for this position.

Knowledge of inventory management, cash handling procedures.

Volunteer leadership and people management skills are essential.

Patron-centered and strong customer service orientation

Superior communication and interpersonal skills

Must be able to work flexible hours, including days, evenings and weekends.

Preference for individuals with passion for the arts or demonstrated experience in a performing arts setting including knowledge of concert etiquette. Working knowledge of classical music a plus.

Reporting Responsibility: Front of House Manager

Personal Attributes and Competencies:

High energy with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior patron-centric service and volunteer support

Sensitive to the needs of individuals - both patrons and volunteers

Ability to work well under pressure

Must have good judgment and the ability to make sound decisions.

Ability to work a flexible schedule including mornings, nights and weekends

How to apply

Visit jobs@dso.org​​​​​​​

