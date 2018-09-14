Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for ticketing specialist

Job Title

Lead Ticketing Specialist

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Detroit

Part Time

Box Office Lead Ticketing Specialist (Part-Time)

Position Summary and Ideal Candidate:

Lead Ticketing Specialists (Leads) are leaders within the box office and members of the Box Office Management Team. Leads serve as the go to person for ticketing specialists' questions and concerns; assist managers with work flow, reports, and other administrative tasks; and have the authority to serve as Manager on Duty when the Manager or Assistant Manager are out of the office.

A Lead is a model employee: professional, polished, and punctual; embodies the front of house mission of "happy, helpful and hospitable"; manages his or her time well; is a top performer within the box office; shows grace under pressure; and goes the extra mile to ensure the success of the box office and DSO.

The ideal candidate shows leadership potential, has worked in a box office (or similar work environment) for one or more years, with an excellent work history.

Expectation is that projects get done, patrons are happy, upselling and asking for donations are made a priority, and seating makes the hall look full.

This position is part-time. Yearly average of hours worked are less than 30 hours per week. Lead should have a wide variety of availability including mornings, afternoons, evenings, and weekends. This includes off-site concerts as well.

Responsibilities and Duties

Assist ticketing specialists with questions, training, and escalated patrons

Assist managers in keeping staff fully informed of all packages, products, promotions, and best practices

Respond to all emails accounts assigned in a timely, professional, and personalized manner

Take initiative to lead and coordinate projects

Monitor work flow at all work stations and re-direct staff as necessary

Correct staff in matters of non-compliance to policies, procedures, and best practices and alert the Manager and Assistant Manager

Help ensure all work stations are set-up properly and maintained

Serve as Manager on Duty when Manager and Assistant Manager are away from the office. This includes responding to customer service issues, alerting the appropriate departments of Tessitura irregularities, attending departmental meetings, preparing for concerts

Other duties as assigned

Box Office Manager on Duty

Extension of Lead Ticketing Specialist Position

Lead Ticketing Specialists (Leads) have the authority to serve as Manager on Duty when the Manager or Assistant Manager are out of the office.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities:

Prepare for concert so that at "doors open" the box office is ready to help patrons

Follow closing procedure to ensure box office is closed, secure, and ready for the next shift

Give cash banks and sign off on all income reports at end of shift

Solve customer service issues in a calm, professional, and timely manner

Inform other department of issues: IT, Database Administration, etc.

Attend departmental meetings in manager's place and share all pertinent information with box office staff and/or management

Pull and disseminate daily/weekly reports and comps emails

Assure adequate staffing and set work assignments

Monitor work flow and redirect staff as needed

Other duties as assigned

How to apply

Email: jobs@dso.org.

