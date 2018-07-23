Detroit Symphony Orchestra searching for Major Gift Officer

Job Title

Major Gift Officer

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

Major Gift Officer

Detroit Symphony Orchestra/Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center

The Organization

The internationally acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the fourth-oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, is known for trailblazing performances, visionary maestros and collaborations with the world's foremost musical artists. Esteemed conductor Leonard Slatkin, called "America's Music Director" by the Los Angeles Times, became the 12th Music Director of the DSO during the 2008-09 season. The DSO offers a year-round performance schedule that includes classical, pops, jazz, young people's concerts and festivals. The DSO makes its home in historic Orchestra Hall, one of America's most acoustically perfect concert halls, and actively pursues a mission to impact and serve the community through music.

For more information please visit www.dso.org.

Responsibilities and Duties

The Major Gift Officer will be an integral part of the advancement department reporting to the Vice President and Chief Development Officer. In collaboration with institutional and oneDSO teams, this position will:

Manage a dedicated portfolio of individual donors Develop and implement fundraising strategies, prospecting, manage timelines, ensure donor stewardship Support the collective efforts of global fundraising for the DSO. This individual must manage and develop a robust portfolio.

Responsibilities:

Build and facilitate plans to cultivate existing donors including one-on-one meetings, invitations to events, participation in events and thoughtful cultivation with the goal to open new opportunities for funding and to deepen existing relationships.

Utilize volunteers and staff team members to identify and research new donors. Build and facilitate plans to engage prospects in DSO events and activities, develop solicitation strategies, follow through and cultivate opportunities, and steward and recognize new gifts in cooperation with the stewardship department.

Support volunteer committees as assigned.

Manage all deadlines within portfolio including database records that support prospecting, research, solicitation, cultivation steps, contact information updates, and reports, etc.

Collaborate with all members of the Advancement and other oneDSO teams to ensure that annual fund goals are met, special projects are funded, special program donors are cultivated and future pipelines are developed.

Participate in all events of the Advancement department including donor stewardship events, the Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge shifts, board engagement and other key fundraising events throughout the year.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

Three to five years minimum fundraising experience

Proven track record in relationship management

Must be professional in demeanor and appearance

Must be able to work in a team oriented environment

Must be able to interact with and adjust to varying levels of volunteer leadership, staff and orchestra members

Ability to meet deadlines and handle a wide variety of responsibilities

Must be able to provide timely communication to donors and volunteers

Ability to collaborate

Strong analytical and strategic planning skills

Must be detail oriented

Must be able to present creative strategies for the team to efficiently operate

Willingness to learn new tasks and projects and experience career growth

Desire to learn about the surrounding community to seek out new funding sources

Proficiency in all Microsoft applications

Previous experience preferred with using database management software

How to apply

jobs@dso.org

