Detroit Symphony Orchestra searching for Stewardship Coordinator

Job Title

Stewardship Coordinator

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

We seek a talented, energetic, driven and creative individual to provide support to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's individual, corporate, foundation and special events fundraising campaigns. The Coordinator will join an Advancement Department capable of meeting the DSO's contributed revenue requirements for general operating support, endowment and other special needs or projects.

Our ability to build relationships with our patrons and ensure a sustainable revenue base is only as good as the systems we have in place to handle their contributions in a timely, accurate and respectful manner.

As a key member of the Advancement Department and the Stewardship Team, the Coordinator is responsible for the acknowledgement of all contributions received, delivers selected fundraising reports for the use of management and board representatives, executes systems for the collection of all pledges and serves as a power user in the DSO's patron database.

Responsibilities and Duties

Sending a timely and accurate acknowledgement of every gift received by the DSO, paying special attention to gifts from board members, Governing Members, corporations, foundations and other major donors

Working closely with gift officers to prepare custom language and personalized acknowledgement letters for significant contributions to the oneDSO Campaign and all other key gifts of $10,000 or more

Coordinating additional personalized acknowledgements from the Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Vice President, the Music Director and Assistant Conductor, DSO Musicians and external volunteers

Ensuring the swift payment of all pledge balances through the coordination and preparation of regular pledge reminders and invoices

Providing reports and other tools to keep organizational leadership and Advancement Department apprised of major giving

Serving as a database power user for the Advancement Department, including comprehensive list building and data extraction for donor communications and event invitations, as well as the DSO's broad-base direct mail program

Supporting donor stewardship efforts through research, grant reporting, and special event support as needed, including shifts in the Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge during selected concerts

Providing backup and overflow assistance for gift entry, daily gift reporting, patron benefits mailings and other services as needed

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

Some college or college degree preferred.

Experience in a nonprofit organization and an understanding of fundraising preferred. A minimum of one year of fundraising, database or transferable experience preferred.

Superior computer skills required. Must be a Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel power user. Demonstrated experience with mail merges a plus.

Experience with fundraising or patron databases required. Familiarity with Tessitura a plus.

Personal Attributes and Competencies

Strong verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact effectively with staff and patrons.

Excellent time management and organizational skills and an ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to focus intently on the task at hand with the utmost attention to detail and an intense commitment to accuracy.

Ability to treat confidential and private information with discretion.

Interest in the arts and/or classical music a plus.

Reports to: Stewardship Manager

Works closely with: Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Associate Director of Campaign and Stewardship, 4-5 Gift Officers across individual, corporate, and foundation giving and other members of the Advancement and Finance teams.

How to apply

jobs@dso.org

