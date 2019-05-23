Detroit Symphony Orchestra searching for ticketing specialist

DETROIT - Job Title
Ticketing Specialist
Company Name
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Part Time
Job Summary
Ticketing specialists are energetic, outgoing, and disciplined individuals who provide best-in-class customer service to patrons during all ticketing and donation transactions, as well as general inquiries. As front-line staff members, ticketing specialists interact with a wide range of patrons and represent the primary point of contact between most patrons and the DSO.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Monitor phones, windows and online sales during normal business hours and concert shifts.
- Provide excellent customer service during all ticketing and donation interactions while maximizing the value of each transaction.
- Thoughtfully and knowledgeably answer patrons' inquiries regarding the organization and concert experience.
- Work with managers to resolve patron concerns, complaints and disputes in a timely and discrete manner.
- Assist with donation and ticketing processing and fulfillment for phone, window, and online sales in a timely and accurate manner.
- Handle patron contact and financial information with the utmost accurate care and confidentiality.
- Enter and update patron contact information in a timely and accurate manner.
- Perform general administrative duties and provide other box office assistance as needed.
- Reconcile money drawer against database reports on a daily basis.
Qualifications and Skills
- High school diploma or equivalent experience required.
- 1-2 years experience in a ticketing or customer service environment.
- Interest in classical music and the arts preferred. Knowledge of classical music a plus.
- Experience typing and working with computers. Knowledge of Microsoft Office programs a plus. Knowledge of ticketing systems, including Tessitura, a plus.
- Strong verbal communication skills and comfort on the phone.
- Attention to detail, strong organization skills, demonstrated punctuality, and strong interpersonal skills.
- Comfort with basic math skills and numbers, including arithmetic and percentages.
- Experience handling money and demonstrated absolute integrity and honesty in handling credit card information, personal checks, and cash.
- Outgoing, friendly, organized, detail-oriented, patient and creative individuals will be well-suited to thrive in this role.
- Ability to work well under pressure and in a fast-paced environment with a diverse range of coworkers and patrons.
How to apply
Please send resumes to jobs@dso.org.
