Detroit Symphony Orchestra searching for ticketing specialist

Teens love going to the movies, so giving them tickets or a gift card to the movies can be a welcomed gift.

DETROIT - Job Title

Ticketing Specialist

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Ticketing specialists are energetic, outgoing, and disciplined individuals who provide best-in-class customer service to patrons during all ticketing and donation transactions, as well as general inquiries. As front-line staff members, ticketing specialists interact with a wide range of patrons and represent the primary point of contact between most patrons and the DSO.

Responsibilities and Duties

Monitor phones, windows and online sales during normal business hours and concert shifts.

Provide excellent customer service during all ticketing and donation interactions while maximizing the value of each transaction.

Thoughtfully and knowledgeably answer patrons' inquiries regarding the organization and concert experience.

Work with managers to resolve patron concerns, complaints and disputes in a timely and discrete manner.

Assist with donation and ticketing processing and fulfillment for phone, window, and online sales in a timely and accurate manner.

Handle patron contact and financial information with the utmost accurate care and confidentiality.

Enter and update patron contact information in a timely and accurate manner.

Perform general administrative duties and provide other box office assistance as needed.

Reconcile money drawer against database reports on a daily basis.

Qualifications and Skills

High school diploma or equivalent experience required.

1-2 years experience in a ticketing or customer service environment.

Interest in classical music and the arts preferred. Knowledge of classical music a plus.

Experience typing and working with computers. Knowledge of Microsoft Office programs a plus. Knowledge of ticketing systems, including Tessitura, a plus.

Strong verbal communication skills and comfort on the phone.

Attention to detail, strong organization skills, demonstrated punctuality, and strong interpersonal skills.

Comfort with basic math skills and numbers, including arithmetic and percentages.

Experience handling money and demonstrated absolute integrity and honesty in handling credit card information, personal checks, and cash.

Outgoing, friendly, organized, detail-oriented, patient and creative individuals will be well-suited to thrive in this role.

Ability to work well under pressure and in a fast-paced environment with a diverse range of coworkers and patrons.

How to apply

Please send resumes to jobs@dso.org.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.