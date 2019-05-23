Jobs

Detroit Symphony Orchestra searching for ticketing specialist

Most shifts will take place at the Max M.Fisher Music Center

DETROIT - Job Title

Ticketing Specialist

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Ticketing specialists are energetic, outgoing, and disciplined individuals who provide best-in-class customer service to patrons during all ticketing and donation transactions, as well as general inquiries. As front-line staff members, ticketing specialists interact with a wide range of patrons and represent the primary point of contact between most patrons and the DSO. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Monitor phones, windows and online sales during normal business hours and concert shifts. 
  • Provide excellent customer service during all ticketing and donation interactions while maximizing the value of each transaction. 
  • Thoughtfully and knowledgeably answer patrons' inquiries regarding the organization and concert experience. 
  • Work with managers to resolve patron concerns, complaints and disputes in a timely and discrete manner. 
  • Assist with donation and ticketing processing and fulfillment for phone, window, and online sales in a timely and accurate manner. 
  • Handle patron contact and financial information with the utmost accurate care and confidentiality. 
  •  Enter and update patron contact information in a timely and accurate manner. 
  •  Perform general administrative duties and provide other box office assistance as needed. 
  •  Reconcile money drawer against database reports on a daily basis. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • High school diploma or equivalent experience required. 
  • 1-2 years experience in a ticketing or customer service environment. 
  • Interest in classical music and the arts preferred. Knowledge of classical music a plus. 
  • Experience typing and working with computers. Knowledge of Microsoft Office programs a plus. Knowledge of ticketing systems, including Tessitura, a plus. 
  • Strong verbal communication skills and comfort on the phone. 
  • Attention to detail, strong organization skills, demonstrated punctuality, and strong interpersonal skills. 
  • Comfort with basic math skills and numbers, including arithmetic and percentages. 
  • Experience handling money and demonstrated absolute integrity and honesty in handling credit card information, personal checks, and cash.
  • Outgoing, friendly, organized, detail-oriented, patient and creative individuals will be well-suited to thrive in this role. 
  • Ability to work well under pressure and in a fast-paced environment with a diverse range of coworkers and patrons.

How to apply

Please send resumes to jobs@dso.org.

 

