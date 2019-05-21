Detroit Symphony Orchestra seeking associate director

Job Title

Associate Director, Campaign

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Associate Director, Campaign position is a key member of the Advancement Department's team who will be responsible for the identification, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of current and prospective donors as part of the oneDSCO campaign. The position is additionally responsible for management and expansion of DSO's planned giving program, the 1887 Society. The position requires both strategic vision and hands-on approach with knowledge of all facets of development and a good working understanding of nonprofit best practices.

Responsibilities and Duties

In partnership with board and staff leadership, support strategic design of oneDSO campaign Manage a portfolio of approximately 100 to 125 qualified major gift prospects with the goal of securing investments in the oneDSO campaign, as well as maintaining and increasing investments in the annual fund Develop and execute strategy for planned giving program and provide training to Advancement Department colleagues Build and facilitate plans to cultivate existing donors and prospects with the goal to open new opportunities for funding and to deepen existing relationships Help recruit, train, coach, motivate and manage volunteer leadership to engage in solicitations and other cultivation/stewardship activities Attend meetings of, and help provide staff support for, the Development Committee and other relevant working groups and meetings as assigned Prepare a yearly Work Plan, aligned with oneDSO campaign financial targets, as well as professional goals and objectives Keep detailed, comprehensive and accurate records of contacts with all prospects and donors Participate in all events of the Advancement Department including donor stewardship events, the Herman and Sharon Frankel Donor Lounge shifts, board engagement and other key fundraising events throughout the year Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

5+ years of development experience with increasing levels of responsibility and achievement in executing a successful fundraising program

Demonstrated proficiency in performing personal solicitations of major and planned gifts

Knowledge of planned giving vehicles, IRS regulations and financial planning

Endowment fundraising experience preferred

Strong history of fundraising results

Ability to work easily and effectively with volunteers and staff

Experience working with a donor database like Tessitura or Raiser's Edge is a plus

Bachelor's degree required

How to apply

Send resumes and cover letters to advancementjobs@dso.org

