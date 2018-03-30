Detroit's Chene Park looks to hire for several positions, including summer interns

Detroit's Chene Park is hiring for its busy summer season.

The entertainment venue is hiring for various positions, including:

Bar manager

Bartender

Concessions manager

Ushers

Inventory manager

Maintenance

Facility manager

Servers

Chene Park is also looking for summer interns:

Chene Park Amphitheatre is the most exciting concert space in the heart of downtown Detroit. This unique waterfront venue is the epicenter of live entertainment in the summer for metropolitan Detroit. Managed by The Right Productions, Chene Park is a 6,000 seat Amphitheatre that ranks in Pollstar’s top 100 concert venues in the world.

We are currently seeking a small number of interns for our 2018 summer season. Our internship program has been a great success and learning experience, with possible full time position opportunities.

This internship is full time. Interns will be working 30+ hours a week. Do to that, this internship is stipend. Chene Park Administrative Office operates Monday -Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. In addition to normal office hours, show nights are every Wednesday’s, and/or Friday’s/Saturday’s.

