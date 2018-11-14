Development Centers in Detroit seeking early head start teacher

Job Title

Early Head Start Teacher

Company Name

Development Centers

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

This position plans and implements a program of educational activities for infants and toddlers that encourages age appropriate growth and development in a variety of areas. The employee fulfilling this job is expected to complete assignments with a high standard of accuracy, attention to detail, and timely completion of work. This position works under the direction of the Site Leader/Early Education Specialist.

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for ensuring that daily activities and interactions reflect the mission and goals of the program

Plan and implement a program of educational activities for infants and toddlers, including writing a weekly lesson plan that specifies daily schedule, and achieves specific curriculum goals as written in education component plan

Evaluate the accomplishments of the children on a regular basis and reports progress

Plan and implement an individual service plan for each child in the classroom

Plan and conduct at least two conferences and two home visits per child

Plan and implement outdoor activities that develop gross motor skills

Promote feelings of security and trust in infants and toddlers by being warm, supportive, and comforting, and by establishing strong and caring relationships

Develop curriculum activities that reflect the ethnic/multi-cultural makeup of the community

Maintain compliance with day-care licensing and HHS regulations

Assist in ensuring that all health and developmental screenings are up-to-date

Plan assignments and participate in the performance review of the assistant teacher

Ability and desire for personal and professional growth and skill development

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education/Child Development or Elementary Education with a ZA (or Early Childhood) endorsement required

Previous professional experience working with infants and toddlers

How to apply

You may apply on Indeed or send resumes to smeeks@develctrs.org

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.