Development Centers in Detroit seeking early head start teacher

Job Title
Early Head Start Teacher
Company Name
Development Centers
Location
Detroit, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
This position plans and implements a program of educational activities for infants and toddlers that encourages age appropriate growth and development in a variety of areas. The employee fulfilling this job is expected to complete assignments with a high standard of accuracy, attention to detail, and timely completion of work. This position works under the direction of the Site Leader/Early Education Specialist.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Responsible for ensuring that daily activities and interactions reflect the mission and goals of the program
- Plan and implement a program of educational activities for infants and toddlers, including writing a weekly lesson plan that specifies daily schedule, and achieves specific curriculum goals as written in education component plan
- Evaluate the accomplishments of the children on a regular basis and reports progress
- Plan and implement an individual service plan for each child in the classroom
- Plan and conduct at least two conferences and two home visits per child
- Plan and implement outdoor activities that develop gross motor skills
- Promote feelings of security and trust in infants and toddlers by being warm, supportive, and comforting, and by establishing strong and caring relationships
- Develop curriculum activities that reflect the ethnic/multi-cultural makeup of the community
- Maintain compliance with day-care licensing and HHS regulations
- Assist in ensuring that all health and developmental screenings are up-to-date
- Plan assignments and participate in the performance review of the assistant teacher
- Ability and desire for personal and professional growth and skill development
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education/Child Development or Elementary Education with a ZA (or Early Childhood) endorsement required
- Previous professional experience working with infants and toddlers
How to apply
You may apply on Indeed or send resumes to smeeks@develctrs.org
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.