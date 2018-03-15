Dial-A-Ride Driver wanted in Mount Clemens

Job Title

Part-Time Dial-A-Ride Driver

Location

Mount Clemens

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Works under the direct supervision of the Dial-A-Ride Supervisor and the general direction of the Dial-A-Ride Dispatcher. Performs a variety of tasks associated with driving a small bus, picking up and dropping off passengers.

Provides safe, courteous and on-time transportation; adheres to traffic regulations; and communicates and interacts with the public in a professional and respectful manner. May provide assistance to those requiring it. Receives and maintains records, collects fares, passes and issues vouchers when needed.

Qualifications and Skills

A Michigan Chauffeur Driver's License is required and must possess a good driving record Ability to safely drive bus with thorough knowledge of traffic laws and defensive driving Ability to establish and maintain professional relationships and to communicate effectively with individuals of different backgrounds and abilities Must be physically able to perform the necessary job functions

How to apply

Applications are available at the Human Resources Department, City of Mount Clemens, One Crocker Boulevard, Mount Clemens, MI 48043. You can also visit our website, www.cityofmountclemens.com.

This position is governed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City and the UAW Local 155 (Mount Clemens Connector).

