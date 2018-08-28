Die Services International in Belleville hiring press/machine operators

Job Title

Press/Machine Operators, 1st & 2nd shifts

Die Services International

Belleville, Michigan

Full Time

Forge Industrial Staffing is holding an on-site hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Die Services International, 45000 Van Born Road, Belleville, MI. They're hiring press/machine operators who can lift 50 pounds. First and second shifts available. OT available.

Registration and training onsite. Can start immediately. Possible long term and overtime available.

Go to the on-site hiring event. Pre-register at www.forgestaff.com

