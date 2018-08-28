Die Services International in Belleville hiring press/machine operators

Job Title
Press/Machine Operators, 1st & 2nd shifts
Company Name
Location
Belleville, Michigan
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Forge Industrial Staffing is holding an on-site hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Die Services International, 45000 Van Born Road, Belleville, MI. They're hiring press/machine operators who can lift 50 pounds. First and second shifts available. OT available.
Registration and training onsite. Can start immediately. Possible long term and overtime available.
How to apply
Go to the on-site hiring event. Pre-register at www.forgestaff.com
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.