Die setter/Press Operator wanted in Sterling Heights

Job Title
Die setter/Press Operator
More Headlines
Company Name
Proto Gage Tool & Die Inc.
Location
5972 Product Drive
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Job Type
Full time
Job Summary
The optimal candidate will be able to do the following:
- Follow directions and work well with others.
- Operate a hi-lo and crane.
- Install dies
- Operate automatic stamping press
- Use of hand tools, calipers and gages
- Feed coils into the die to run production
- Check parts and record production
- Perform basic housekeeping around work area
Responsibilities and Duties
Responsible for loading, setting up and operating an automatic stamping press along with obtaining first piece approval and running quality parts.
Qualifications and Skills
Minimum 2 years' experience.
How to apply
E-mail - lbedker@protogage.com
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.