Die setter/Press Operator wanted in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Die setter/Press Operator

Company Name

Proto Gage Tool & Die Inc.

Location

5972 Product Drive

Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Job Type

Full time

Job Summary

The optimal candidate will be able to do the following:

Follow directions and work well with others.

Operate a hi-lo and crane.

Install dies

Operate automatic stamping press

Use of hand tools, calipers and gages

Feed coils into the die to run production

Check parts and record production

Perform basic housekeeping around work area

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for loading, setting up and operating an automatic stamping press along with obtaining first piece approval and running quality parts.

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum 2 years' experience.

How to apply

E-mail - lbedker@protogage.com

