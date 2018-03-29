Diesel Technician needed in Dearborn

Job Title

Diesel Technician

Location

Dearborn

Job Type

Full-Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Perform minor component repair and all aspects of preventative maintenance on the newest and best maintained fleet of power, refrigerated and non-powered truck and trailer equipment in the industry.

We have industry leading vehicle maintenance and repair technology, tools and experts in the maintenance field and industry. You will receive state of the art training each year on a variety of OEM equipment. Many of our technicians have been trained and certified through Penske's Technician Certification Program which is ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certified as a CASE (Continuing Automotive Service Education) provider.

Responsibilities and Duties

Major Responsibilities:

Vehicle component lubrication and replacement

Electrical system repairs

Cooling system maintenance

Perform basic vehicle diagnostics

Qualifications and Skills

1-2 years of automotive or diesel experience preferred

High school diploma or equivalent required

Vocational or Technical certification preferred

Working knowledge in the use of hand tools required

A valid driver's license is required, and, must either possess a CDL or have the ability to obtain a CDL license required

Must have a Positive attitude and willingness to grow in position

Basic computer skills preferred for data entry into maintenance systems.

Regular, predictable, full attendance is an essential function of the job

Willingness to travel within district (close geographical area), work the required schedule, work at the specific location required, complete Penske employment application, submit to a reference verification (to include past employment and education) are required.

