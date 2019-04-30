Direct sales representatives needed at Performance Communication Technologies Inc

DETROIT - Job Title

Direct Saels Rep - XFINITY Residential Sales

Performance Communication Technologies Inc.

Metro Detroit

Full Time, Part time

PCT is proud to be XFINITY's No.1 business partner in Comcast's Heartland Region, which consists of Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Arkansas.

This is a door-to-door sales position with an uncapped earning potential. Four to six triple play sales per week from the territory will net a sales representative $1,200 to $2,000 in commission weekly after installation. Leads are provided to PCT from Comcast and assigned to each direct sales rep based on conversation and productivity. As a XFINITY sales professional, you will knock on the doors of your assigned leads in effort to make face-to-face contact with former XFINITY customers. Representatives are often given more attractive marketing offers to encourage former customers to work with them while they are at their home.

Marketing flyers and brochures are provided. PCT's office has over 40 years of combined experience in the industry and supports its representative with their customers seven days a week. PCT does not install equipment or collect money or equipment. It finds a benefit for customers, sets an installation date and support customers from the point of sale forward.

Contact and convert as many assigned leads as possible.

Build rapport and educate customers on award-winning XFINITY products.

Assist customers in building the package that best fits their needs.

Be an encouraging team player with a good attitude and a desire to succeed.

Prior direct sales experience preferred. PCT is looking for those who have sold for DirecTV, ATT, WOW, home improvement/landscaping, or any other position, in which the sales representative approached homeowners at their home.

Must be able to work afternoons, evenings and weekends.

Must have a valid driver's license and transportation.

Must be able to pass a background check (No felons).

Must be able to pass a drug test.

Please email your resume to humanresources@pctsales.com or contact its home office at (586) 792-7102

