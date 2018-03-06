Direct Support Specialist needed in Metro Detroit

Job Title
Direct Support Specialist
Location
Macomb and Oakland counties
Hourly Rate
Hourly, Part and Full Time
Job Summary
- Aiding and instructing persons served daily in self-care skills i.e. dressing, bathing, etc.
- Supervising and participating in leisure activities and field trips and transporting persons served.
- Data collection and implementation of persons served programs.
- Routine handling, dispensation and record keeping of persons served medications within established policies and guidelines.
- Food preparation according to established guidelines and menus.
- Routine property maintenance and housekeeping including general cleaning, laundry, window washing, clearing, walkways of snow, etc.
- Assure adherence to CARF standards.
- Provide individual persons served services as directed according to person centered plans and needs of the person served.
- Compliance with persons served rights as prescribed by agency and funding source.
- Other duties assigned by Program Manager or their designee.
Qualifications and Skills
- At least 18 years old
- Have a valid Michigan Drivers License, reliable transportation
- Be able to work afternoon/evening hours and on the weekends
- Pass a criminal background check
- Training Provided
How to apply
Email vwindham@dmconsultants.org or go to our website www.dmconsultants.org.
