Jobs

Direct Support Specialist needed in Metro Detroit

Headline Goes Here

Job Title

Direct Support Specialist

More Headlines

Location

Macomb and Oakland counties

Hourly Rate

Hourly, Part and Full Time

Job Summary

  • Aiding and instructing persons served daily in self-care skills i.e. dressing, bathing, etc. 
  • Supervising and participating in leisure activities and field trips and transporting persons served. 
  • Data collection and implementation of persons served programs. 
  • Routine handling, dispensation and record keeping of persons served medications within established policies and guidelines. 
  • Food preparation according to established guidelines and menus. 
  • Routine property maintenance and housekeeping including general cleaning, laundry, window washing, clearing, walkways of snow, etc. 
  • Assure adherence to CARF standards. 
  • Provide individual persons served services as directed according to person centered plans and needs of the person served. 
  • Compliance with persons served rights as prescribed by agency and funding source. 
  • Other duties assigned by Program Manager or their designee.

Qualifications and Skills

  • At least 18 years old 
  • Have a valid Michigan Drivers License, reliable transportation 
  • Be able to work afternoon/evening hours and on the weekends 
  • Pass a criminal background check 
  • Training Provided

How to apply

Email vwindham@dmconsultants.org or go to our website www.dmconsultants.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.