Dishwasher needed at Crowne Plaza in Auburn Hills

Job Title

Dishwasher

Location

Crowne Plaza Auburn Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Apply now and become a part of a great team! We offer great benefits to eligible team members, medical insurance, vision, dental, 401k, hotel discounts and more!

This position is responsible for cleaning and sanitizing all dishware and equipment, and completing general routine cleaning tasks. Adheres to all health regulation, and follows high standards of quality to ensure guest satisfaction.

Responsibilities and Duties

Dish Room / Washing Duties: Maintains the dish machine, ensuring minimum temp requirements are maintained. Cleans the dishwasher, changes the water based on amount of use, and cleans curtains and traps. Air dries dishes as needed to ensure no spots, and ensures proper storage (not stored wet). Inspects dishes being washed and re-washes as necessary.

Cleaning: Responsible for removal of trash, breaking down boxes, railroad scheduled cleaning, and maintaining floors. Completes deep cleaning projects, quarterly power sprays the kitchen, and may often be asked to clean other areas such as the associate break room.

Guest Service: Anticipates and responds to varying levels of business to meet the needs of internal and external customers. Willing assists others on the team within and outside the department to ensure guest needs are met.

Cost Control: Responsible for proper use of all equipment. Adheres to cost controls to reduce expenses and waste. Monitors use of dishwashing and cleaning chemicals to reduce cost, and helps to reduce breakage during washing and storage process.

Works Safely: Maintains a clean and safe work area in compliance with B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group, brand, local, state and federal regulations. Operates all equipment following safe and proper procedures. Follows all B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group procedures for guest/associate incidents. Knowledgeable of hotel emergency procedures.

Self Management: Produces required volume of work by planning, organizing and prioritizing work duties. Adheres to B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group attendance policy, grooming and appearance standards, and general work rules and department procedures. Attends all required department and hotel meetings.

Other Duties: Often asked to plate for banquet events, food preparation, production assignments such as cutting bulk prep of vegetables or other duties. Assists other areas as needed.

Qualifications and Skills

Education: Some High school coursework required.

Experience/Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: Must be dependable, pay attention to details, be customer focused and have the ability to perform job duties in a repetitious and fast paced environment.

Physical Requirements: Ability to lift, push, and pull up to 50 pounds on a consistent basis throughout shift. Requires ability to complete physically demanding responsibilities such as walking, standing, carrying, and moving about the dish room continuously throughout the shift.

PREFERRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Experience/Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: Prior dishwashing experience preferred.

Must be able to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

EEO AA M/F/Vet/Disabled

