DNR seeking summer seasonal workers at Belle Isle Park and Milliken State Park and Harbor

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for summer seasonal workers at Belle Isle Park and Milliken State Park and Harbor in downtown Detroit.

The 40-hour-per-week positions run May through September and may include weekends and holidays. Positions include operations, janitorial and maintenance.

More Headlines

Applicants must be 18 years old (or 17 and graduating from high school this year) with a valid driver’s license and must be able to pass a criminal history background check and a drug and alcohol screening.

Uniforms, which include a shirt, name bar and hat, are provided. The positions pay $9.25 per hour.

Applications are available at the Belle Isle Park administration office, 2 Inselruhe Ave. in Detroit. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, across from the Belle Isle Aquarium.

To learn more about working for the DNR, visit www.michigan.gov/dnrjobs. For more information, contact Karis Floyd at floydk@michigan.gov or 313-821-9844.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.