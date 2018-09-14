Dove Academy of Detroit hiring 2nd grade teacher

Job Title
2nd Grade Teacher
Company Name
Dove Academy of Detroit
Location
20001 Wexford St, Detroit, MI 48234 (near 8 mile and Outer Drive)
Job Type
Full-time
Job Summary
Salary position
$500 signing bonus
$250 school supplies gift card!
Safe, supported and secure work environment.
Ability to grow as an educator.
Strong character education program.
Responsibilities and Duties
A Teacher's Purpose
To give our very best
So that kids can grow up
To become their very best.
It's one of the hardest jobs there is.
It's also one of the most rewarding.
Qualifications and Skills
- Valid Michigan Teacher Certificate (K-5 All, - Self CC) • Demonstrated competence as a teacher.
- Computer literate.
- Excellent verbal and written expression.
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Works well in a collaborative environment.
How to apply
Text JOBS to (616) 631-6186 to chat now!
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.