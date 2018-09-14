Dove Academy of Detroit hiring 2nd grade teacher

Job Title

2nd Grade Teacher

Company Name

Dove Academy of Detroit

Location

20001 Wexford St, Detroit, MI 48234 (near 8 mile and Outer Drive)

Job Type

Full-time

Job Summary

Salary position

$500 signing bonus

$250 school supplies gift card!

Safe, supported and secure work environment.

Ability to grow as an educator.

Strong character education program.

Responsibilities and Duties

A Teacher's Purpose

To give our very best

So that kids can grow up

To become their very best.

It's one of the hardest jobs there is.

It's also one of the most rewarding.

Qualifications and Skills

Valid Michigan Teacher Certificate (K-5 All, - Self CC) • Demonstrated competence as a teacher.

Computer literate.

Excellent verbal and written expression.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Works well in a collaborative environment.

How to apply

Text JOBS to (616) 631-6186 to chat now!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.