DPSCD set to host a special art & music teacher recruitment event today

DETROIT - The Detroit Public Schools Community District is set to host a special recruitment event today for art and music teachers.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Charles H. Wright Museum(315 E Warren Ave.)

Candidates are asked to bring a memory stick with their resume and certification as well as portfolios to the event.

District officials say offers will be made on the spot for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to apply for the positions prior to the event by clicking here.

You can also RSVP to the event by contacting Christina Pert at (313)-873-3171.

