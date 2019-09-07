Dragonmead Brewery holding open job interviews for new Dragons Landing in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Dragonmead Brewery is hosting open interviews Sept. 11 to fill positions at the new Dragons Landing in St. Clair Shores.

The Warren brewery is currently renovating a space on the Nautical Mile. An opening date hasn't been announced yet.

The brewery is seeking servers, barbacks, kitchen staff and food runners for the new location.

Open interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at 24409 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Applicants must be 21 or older and are asked to bring a driver's license and Social Security card.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.