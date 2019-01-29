Jobs

Drakkar is looking for a full time CDL A Driver

WOODHAVEN, Mich - Job Title

CDL A Drvier

More Headlines

Location

Woodhaven

Company Name

Drakkar

Job Type

Permanent, Full Time

Job Summary

  • $1075 to $1035 per week
  • Home daily
  • Drop & Hook, No-touch freight
  • Health & Dental benefits after 90 days
  • Full time & part time positions available
  • Paid vacation & holidays
  • Paid wait/delay time
  • Performance & safety bonuses

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Operate a Class A CDL vehicle
  • Drive US & Canada routes
  • Perform delivery of automotive parts, pin to pin (no touch freight)

Qualifications and Skills

  • Minimum 1 year recent CDL A experience
  • Must be able & willing to run to Canada
  • Must have valid FAST or CDRP Card, or ability to obtain one (Drakkar will reimburse)

Drakkar is committed to and fully supports the principle of Equal Employment Opportunity

How to apply

Call: 1-844-330-0606

Email: Shelley.Marlatt@drakkar.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.