Drakkar is looking for a full time CDL A Driver

WOODHAVEN, Mich - Job Title
CDL A Drvier
Location
Woodhaven
Company Name
Drakkar
Job Type
Permanent, Full Time
Job Summary
- $1075 to $1035 per week
- Home daily
- Drop & Hook, No-touch freight
- Health & Dental benefits after 90 days
- Full time & part time positions available
- Paid vacation & holidays
- Paid wait/delay time
- Performance & safety bonuses
Responsibilities and Duties
- Operate a Class A CDL vehicle
- Drive US & Canada routes
- Perform delivery of automotive parts, pin to pin (no touch freight)
Qualifications and Skills
- Minimum 1 year recent CDL A experience
- Must be able & willing to run to Canada
- Must have valid FAST or CDRP Card, or ability to obtain one (Drakkar will reimburse)
Drakkar is committed to and fully supports the principle of Equal Employment Opportunity
How to apply
Call: 1-844-330-0606
Email: Shelley.Marlatt@drakkar.com
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.