Drakkar is looking for a full time CDL A Driver

WOODHAVEN, Mich - Job Title

CDL A Drvier

Location

Woodhaven

Company Name

Drakkar

Job Type

Permanent, Full Time

Job Summary

$1075 to $1035 per week

Home daily

Drop & Hook, No-touch freight

Health & Dental benefits after 90 days

Full time & part time positions available

Paid vacation & holidays

Paid wait/delay time

Performance & safety bonuses

Responsibilities and Duties

Operate a Class A CDL vehicle

Drive US & Canada routes

Perform delivery of automotive parts, pin to pin (no touch freight)

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum 1 year recent CDL A experience

Must be able & willing to run to Canada

Must have valid FAST or CDRP Card, or ability to obtain one (Drakkar will reimburse)

Drakkar is committed to and fully supports the principle of Equal Employment Opportunity

How to apply

Call: 1-844-330-0606

Email: Shelley.Marlatt@drakkar.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.