Driver/Software Tester wanted for beta testing digital products

Job Summary

We are creating a small team of part-time drivers/software testers for a temporary program, providing beta testing of new digital products.

This is a part-time, hourly/temp position.

Responsibilities and Duties

Drivers will be responsible for driving their own vehicle on various test scenarios, following commands and entering information into a provided tablet, and documenting any problems or issues with the system's functionality.

Qualifications and Skills

Applicants must be able to pass a background check, have a good driving record, and provide copy of personal auto insurance policy with a minimum of $100,000 in personal injury and property damage coverage.

How to apply

Email: careers@trilliumteam.com

Or call 248-584-2080.



