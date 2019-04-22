Eberspaecher North America seeks to fill 150-plus positions in Brighton

Kelly Services has temp-to-hire and direct hire opportunities for 150 manufacturing employees with Eberspaecher, a unionized automotive supplier located in Brighton.

Openings include:

Assemblers

Forklift operators

Welders.

*Interested candidates must have a high school diploma or GED and 6 months of manufacturing experience.

Why work for Eberspaecher?

The Eberspächer Group is one of the world´s leading system developers and suppliers of exhaust technology, vehicle heaters and bus air conditioning systems. Eberspächer is also a professional innovation partner for the automotive industry in air conditioning of special-purpose vehicles and in automotive electronics.

Eberspächer is an independent company with freedom to act. With approximately 10,000 employees in 29 countries in around 80 locations we are represented in all key markets of the worldwide automotive industry. We are consistently building up our international presence. Quality knows no borders.

