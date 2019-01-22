Eby-Brown Company looking for full time Route Delivery Driver

YPSILANTI, Mich - Job Title
Route Delivery Driver
Location
Ypsilanti, MI
Company Name
Eby-Brown Company
Job Type
full-time, hourly, sign-on bonus
Job Summary
We are Eby-Brown Company LLC, one of the largest suppliers in the convenience distribution industry, and we are looking for dependable candidates with a strong work ethic to fill Delivery Driver positions due to increased business. Our ideal CDL Driver has a outgoing personality and is dedicated to providing and is dedicated to providing great customer service!
Responsibilities and Duties
As our Delivery/CDL Driver, you will be responsible for driving to an dparking in retailer's parking lots and making delivery by unloading/delivering boxes of product weighing up to 75 lbs. using a two wheeer. Additional responsibilites include:
- Making scheduled daily deliveries in a timely, accurate and efficient manner
- Collecting invoice receipts that are generated from the deliveries
- Making pre-trip and post-trip inspections
- Obeying all local, state and federal rules of the road and all DOT operating and recording procedures
- Conducting daily face to face interaction with customers; representing Eby-Brown in a friendly, competent and professional manner.
Qualifications and Skills
- Must have a Class "A" CDL or Class "B" CDL
- A clean driving record
- One year of proven commercial driving experience is desired, but not required
How to apply
Go to www.eby-brown.com or send resume to ypsiemployment@eby-brown.com
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.