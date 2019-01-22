Eby-Brown Company looking for full time Route Delivery Driver

YPSILANTI, Mich - Job Title

Route Delivery Driver

Location

Ypsilanti, MI

Company Name

Eby-Brown Company

Job Type

full-time, hourly, sign-on bonus

Job Summary

We are Eby-Brown Company LLC, one of the largest suppliers in the convenience distribution industry, and we are looking for dependable candidates with a strong work ethic to fill Delivery Driver positions due to increased business. Our ideal CDL Driver has a outgoing personality and is dedicated to providing and is dedicated to providing great customer service!

Responsibilities and Duties

As our Delivery/CDL Driver, you will be responsible for driving to an dparking in retailer's parking lots and making delivery by unloading/delivering boxes of product weighing up to 75 lbs. using a two wheeer. Additional responsibilites include:

Making scheduled daily deliveries in a timely, accurate and efficient manner

Collecting invoice receipts that are generated from the deliveries

Making pre-trip and post-trip inspections

Obeying all local, state and federal rules of the road and all DOT operating and recording procedures

Conducting daily face to face interaction with customers; representing Eby-Brown in a friendly, competent and professional manner.

Qualifications and Skills

Must have a Class "A" CDL or Class "B" CDL

A clean driving record

One year of proven commercial driving experience is desired, but not required

How to apply

Go to www.eby-brown.com or send resume to ypsiemployment@eby-brown.com

