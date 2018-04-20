Jobs

Electrical CAD operator needed in Walled Lake

Job Title

Electrical CAD operator

Company Name

Advance Staffing

Location

Walled Lake, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

  • Work with systems engineers to develop detailed electrical schematics, manufacturing layouts and installation details 
  • Create scaled control panel subplate layouts based on circuit designs 
  • Create scaled and dimensioned control enclosure and door layouts 
  • Create detailed bills of material 
  • Assist Project teams in reviewing design requirements 
  • Understand specific customer and industry standards, specifications and safety guidelines 
  • Independently manage workload and forecast bottlenecks 
  • Develop and enforce standard drawing management practices

Qualifications and Skills

  • Minimum of 3 years experience with AutoCAD, preferably version 2010 or later 
  • Be proficient in Microsoft Office 
  • Have the ability to work independently or in a group as required 
  • Experience with the design of HVAC, process control and automation is a plus 
  • A working knowledge of electrical codes, specific customer and industry standards, specifications and safety guidelines is a plus 
  • Design experience that includes Programmable Logic Controllers (PLUs), the associated networking and instrumentation is a plus 
  • Experience with the design and drafting of mechanical systems including P&IDs is a plus

How to apply

Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7427/ 

Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com 

Fax: 734-943-6094

