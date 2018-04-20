Electrical CAD operator needed in Walled Lake

Job Title
Electrical CAD operator
More Headlines
Company Name
Advance Staffing
Location
Walled Lake, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
- Work with systems engineers to develop detailed electrical schematics, manufacturing layouts and installation details
- Create scaled control panel subplate layouts based on circuit designs
- Create scaled and dimensioned control enclosure and door layouts
- Create detailed bills of material
- Assist Project teams in reviewing design requirements
- Understand specific customer and industry standards, specifications and safety guidelines
- Independently manage workload and forecast bottlenecks
- Develop and enforce standard drawing management practices
Qualifications and Skills
- Minimum of 3 years experience with AutoCAD, preferably version 2010 or later
- Be proficient in Microsoft Office
- Have the ability to work independently or in a group as required
- Experience with the design of HVAC, process control and automation is a plus
- A working knowledge of electrical codes, specific customer and industry standards, specifications and safety guidelines is a plus
- Design experience that includes Programmable Logic Controllers (PLUs), the associated networking and instrumentation is a plus
- Experience with the design and drafting of mechanical systems including P&IDs is a plus
How to apply
Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7427/
Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com
Fax: 734-943-6094
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.