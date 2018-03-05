Job Title
Electro-Mechanical Technician needed in Pontiac, Mich.
Hourly Rate
Contract
Job Summary
Assemble Fuel Cell Stacks, Power Modules and Subsystem, and support the engineering group on the continuous improvement program. Provide electromechanical skill to debugging and upgrades systems.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Mechanically and electrically assemble system modules.
- Evaluate power module and system for electrical connections conformance with drawings.
- Evaluate assemblies and recommend continuous improvements in design and integration.
- Write and follow process assembly documents.
- Read & follow drawings, process sheets and work instructions.
- Participate in problem solving process.
- Coordinate materials for the System build.
- Ability to read and follow mechanical and electrical drawings.
- Ability to perform welding independently.
Tools Used:
Simple assembly tools – wrenches, drills, hydraulic press, and welding kit. Computer for recording assembly data. Assembly fixtures and diagnostic hardware.
Qualifications and Skills
- 5-7 years electro-mechanical assembly experience of high tech equipment.
- Experience reading and following mechanical and electrical assembly documents and schematics.
- Precision sanitary stainless steel TIG welding experience
- High Tech Equipment such as: High voltage systems, gas deliverer systems
- Mechanical assembly (piping)
- Fabrication experience
How to apply
